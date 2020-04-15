Four EDM Shuffle Queens Come Together for One Epic Music Video

There's nothing more symbolic of electronic music festival season than an endless supply of shuffling videos on Instagram and, now, TikTok. Bringing their footwork talents to a music video for the first time, shuffle legends Vanesa Seco, Elena Cruz, Mary Grace and Cici are featured in the new music video for "Superfly" by THE HOTEL LOBBY, out today.

Comprised of Johnny Lee and Tai, the Huntington Beach-based electronic duo is known for their future bass sound. "Superfly," which the artists said was influenced by 3LAU, brings in house elements by minimizing the amount of vocals and upping the energy, making it the perfect song to shuffle to.

"The music video is the first time four of the top EDM shufflers in the game are in one video together," THE HOTEL LOBBY told EDM.com. "We dance ourselves and embrace the PLUR culture. As DJs we provide the soundtrack to people's lives, and we feel very fortunate to use our platform to highlight a dance style that isn't quite mainstream yet."

The music video was directed by Johnny Lee himself, who won an MTV Video Music Award in the "Best Fight Against the System" category for his work on "Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL" by Taboo of the Black Eyed Peas featuring Shailene Woodley.

