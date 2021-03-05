Vanesa Seco Shines in The Hotel Lobby's Breezy "Gold" Music Video

The Hotel Lobby is back with their new single "Gold," a collaboration with Vanesa Seco. While many know Seco as a shuffler and dancer, "Gold" sees her in a new light: as a singer-songwriter.

After appearing as a dancer in The Hotel Lobby's April 2020 single "Superfly," the duo wanted Seco to hop on the mic, and it was only a matter of time before they had to reunite. "Gold" is the result, an effervescent future bass track with melancholic chord progressions and warm, bubbly saws in the chorus.

The track's bright piano strikes, soaring sound design, and feel-good melodies all blend nicely with Seco's top-line, which should do well to serve as a launchpad for a solo career.

Check out the "Gold" music video below.

