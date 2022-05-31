EDM.com Presents: The House Brew, Vol. 10

“On My Knees” (Cassian Remix) - RÜFÜS DU SOL

Inspired by the “wilderness and darkness” of RÜFÜS DU SOL’s “On My Knees,” Cassian took the track for a spin.

”For the remix I really just wanted to take the subs to the next level and arrange it in a way that would work in a DJ set while keeping as many elements from the original as possible,” Cassian shared.

There’s no doubt he hit the mark there. Cassian's remix of “On My Knees” keeps RÜFÜS DU SOL’s magnetic vocals center stage, adding tense build-ups and bass-driven drops to ignite dance floors.



“Home” (Mind Against Remix) - Adriatique, Marino Canal, Delhia De France

One of the biggest melodic techno tunes of 2020, “Home” receives a soaring seven-minute remix from Mind Against. Stretched keys and entrancing arpeggios elevate the atmosphere of the original.



“Dreamland” - Enamour

Sticking true to its name, “Dreamland” is a wavy, shimmering musical journey fulfilling Enamour’s “quest for sonic exploration.”



“Ixesha” - Bantwanas

Cape Town collective Bantwanas (which translates to “children of Africa”) strives to showcase quality African house music to the world. They’ve done exactly that with their latest EP, Ixesha. The titular track is soft and soothing, blanketing listeners with authentic African instrumentation and tender vocals.



“The Valley” - Yotto

“The Valley” is a silky smooth, progressive house gem. Snares, cleverly peppered through the build-up, strike between bright arpeggios and give way to dramatic chords on Yotto's latest track.



“Perception” - John Monkman

John Monkman’s “Perception” is carefully crafted frenetic techno. Inspired by American psychologist Timothy Leary, Monkman focused on building “a phrase repeating with a synthesizer response, in essence a conversation between man & machine."



“Consciousness” - Anyma, Chris Avantgarde

The latest release from Anyma (the solo project by Tale Of Us’ Matteo Milleri), "Consciousness" is a futuristic techno collaboration with classical and jazz-trained multi-instrumentalist, Chris Avantgarde.

“‘Consciousness’ came about as Chris and I's musical interpolation to connect the real and virtual world,” Anyma said. “Our sonic bridge between web3 and web2. The future and the past.”

“Recalibrate” - Durosai

“Sci-fi scores meet dance music” on Durosai’s Recalibrate EP, released on EDM.com Class of 2022 artist Anfisa Letyago’s N:S:DA label.

Inspired by Frank Herbert’s “Dune,” the titular track blends analog synths, like The Prophet, with digital synths, like Serum, to conjure a retro-future soundscape.



“Reversing Stigma” - La Fraicheur

Breakbeat, techno, and EBM converge on La Fraicheur’s “Reversing Stigma,” a manic tune.



"Buggin'" (Jorhav Remix) - Hot Since 82, Jem Cooke

Winning the remix competition for Hot Since 82's hit single "Buggin'", Jorhav raises the energy of the original with a buzzing bassline and driving percussion.



Stream the entire collection below.