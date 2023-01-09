EDM.com Presents: The House Brew, Vol. 16

”Storm” - Double Touch ft. Reigan

On “Storm,” soothing chords and rousing vocals conjure a deep, soul-piercing soundscape. Reigan describes the song as “leaning into the bliss of surrender while exploring the indirect holders of power in doing so.”

”Reflections” (Sam Shure Remix) - Monolink

Monolink’s “Reflections” is a twinkling, introspective melodic house tune. Sam Shure raises the roof on his remix with commanding drums and aggressive synths. Not to mention, it’s a standout in Monolink’s rivetting live performance at Burning Man.

”By Heart” - Khåen

Khåen was one of the first artists to release music on Lane 8’s melodic house imprint This Never Happened, debuting a track on the label back in 2017. While he hasn’t released music on This Never Happened in the past couple of years, his latest EP Let Me Go is a welcome return. A much awaited ID featured Lane 8’s Fall 2022 seasonal mixtape, “My Heart” is a track off the EP that perfectly captures the Khåen sound: emotive, ambivalent dance music.

“Twee” - Kaufmann

Sci-fi-inspired sound design encompassing otherworldy growls and spacy twinkles brings “Twee” to life. The techno track arrives on the inaugural entry of Stil Vor Talent’s mini-compilations focused on under-represented talents.



”Esperanza” - Anden

Yotto’s Odd Ones Out imprint is shaping up to be a breeding ground for fresh, unsung melodic house talent. The label’s latest compilation Odd Ones V2 is a club-focused collection of 16 tunes. Off the compilation is “Esperanza,” a bellowing track that packs glitchy synths and bustling percussion with climatic drops for a mean punch.



”Fighting for You” - Carlos Barbero & Kimao ft. Luna Bazan

“Fighting for You” is another stellar track off Odd Ones V2. It’s a far cry from “Esperanza” though, favoring moody atmosphere and sultry grooves over high-octane progression.



”Feel The Vibe” - Walker & Royce

Dirtybird regulars Walker & Royce return to the quirky label for a “caveman track” geared for the dancefloor.



”Start Over” (Reboot Remix) - Damian Lazarus & Gorgon City ft. Leia Contois

Stripping the vocals and melodies out of Damian Lazarus and Gorgon City’s “Start Over,” Reboot instead arms his remix with surging bass and emphatic drums. The minimal, groove-focused style offers a striking contrast to the slow-burning melodic production of the original.



”So What” - Mathame

A dark, dissonant melody takes center stage on Mathame’s latest release, gliding above a driving techno beat. “We wanted to achieve the maximum sound pressure and sound stress on every element of the composition, and maintain an impactful emotion, developing our dynamic tempo expressive signature sound in unknown territories,” Mathame said on “So What.”



”Sombrero Sam” - Mochakk

Topping the Beatport Deep House chart and earning Pete Tong’s highly coveted Essential New Tune recognition upon its release, “Sombrero Sam” is the icing on the cake for Mochakk’s breakthrough year. The track samples it’s namesake by 1973 Kool & The Gang with a “minimalistic” reimagining. If you’re a fan of the track, let Mochakk show you how to properly dance to it.

Stream the entire collection below.