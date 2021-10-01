EDM.com Presents: The House Brew, Vol. 2

Boys Noize, Gorgon City, Anyma, Ben Böhmer and more feature in the September 2021 edition of The House Brew.

House and techno are the bedrock of electronic music. From the deep, dark trenches of barebones techno to the entrancing soundscapes of piano-laden melodic house, EDM.com’s monthly series The House Brew explores new releases from time-tested genres.

Skywalk - Gorgon City

Gorgon City premiered the aptly titled progressive house track “Skywalk'' during their live performance for Cercle in Croatia at the breathtaking Biokovo Skywalk, a horseshoe-shaped glass platform at the edge of a cliff that’s 1228 meters above sea level. Perfectly capturing the essence of its namesake, “Skywalk” brims with lush instrumentation and blissful vocal chops.

"Merovingian" - Polar Inc.

Gentle keys give way to an infectious, plucking bass on “Merovingian.” Polar Inc. keeps the focus on club-ready grooves, a deviation from his typically moody sound.

"Close" - Boys Noize

The first track off Boys Noize’s latest album +/- (pronounced "polarity"), “Close” is a raging blend of electro and techno. The industrial soundscape draws similarities to the work of Gesaffelstein and sets the stage for the dark, experimental style Boys Noize employs over the rest of the brilliant album.

"Factions" - Memo Rex

Memo Rex has birthed a manic techno monster through “Factions.” Brought to life with a pulsating kick drum, eerie samples of breathing, and synthesized growls, “Factions” is relentless.

"Outomorrow" (Anyma and Kevin de Vries remix) - KAS:ST

Anyma, the solo project from Mateo Milleri, one half of Tale Of Us, has teamed up with Afterlife mainstay Kevin de Vries for a rousing remix of KAS:ST’s “Outomorrow.” Fluttering synths shine on the melodic techno tune.

"Half Life" - Marino Canal, David O’Dowda

Keeping the kick drum at bay for over half of the track, “Half Life’ is atmospheric and melancholic, absorbing listeners with an intriguing build-up and a deliberate focus on simplicity.

"I’ll Find My Way To You" - Elderbrook, Emmit Fenn

Elderbrook and Emmit Fenn have crafted an uplifting collaboration with “I’ll Find My Way To You”. A simple, striking beat and catchy vocals are sometimes all a song needs to leave a mark.

"Subtleties" - Jerro

Evoking images of a flower blooming, Jerro’s “Subtleties” is a breezy, cheerful melodic house tune.

"Begin Again" - Ben Böhmer

The titular track off Ben Böhmer’s sophomore LP, “Begin Again” encapsulates the ambivalent theme of the album, pairing brooding bass with shimmering synths.

“To me, these tracks represent all the ups, downs, joys and uncertainties of life and I hope in some small way it can serve as a reminder that any challenge in life gives us an opportunity to reflect, reset and go again,” Böhmer said.

"Sun Came Up" - John Summit, SOFI TUKKER

"We made ['Sun Came Up'] when we were deep in quarantine, while we were dreaming about the sun coming up, so to speak," SOFI TUKKER said, explaining "it's about being together, in darkness and in sunshine."

Sultry vocals and gentle strings drive their sentiment home while John Summit brings his magic tech house touch to the drop.