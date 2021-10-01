October 1, 2021
EDM.com Presents: The House Brew, Vol. 2
Publish date:

EDM.com Presents: The House Brew, Vol. 2

Boys Noize, Gorgon City, Anyma, Ben Böhmer and more feature in the September 2021 edition of The House Brew.
Author:

Shane McCauley

Boys Noize, Gorgon City, Anyma, Ben Böhmer and more feature in the September 2021 edition of The House Brew.

House and techno are the bedrock of electronic music. From the deep, dark trenches of barebones techno to the entrancing soundscapes of piano-laden melodic house, EDM.com’s monthly series The House Brew explores new releases from time-tested genres.

Skywalk - Gorgon City

Gorgon City premiered the aptly titled progressive house track “Skywalk'' during their live performance for Cercle in Croatia at the breathtaking Biokovo Skywalk, a horseshoe-shaped glass platform at the edge of a cliff that’s 1228 meters above sea level. Perfectly capturing the essence of its namesake, “Skywalk” brims with lush instrumentation and blissful vocal chops.

"Merovingian" - Polar Inc.

Gentle keys give way to an infectious, plucking bass on “Merovingian.” Polar Inc. keeps the focus on club-ready grooves, a deviation from his typically moody sound.

"Close" - Boys Noize

The first track off Boys Noize’s latest album +/- (pronounced "polarity"), “Close” is a raging blend of electro and techno. The industrial soundscape draws similarities to the work of Gesaffelstein and sets the stage for the dark, experimental style Boys Noize employs over the rest of the brilliant album.

"Factions" - Memo Rex

Memo Rex has birthed a manic techno monster through “Factions.” Brought to life with a pulsating kick drum, eerie samples of breathing, and synthesized growls, “Factions” is relentless.

"Outomorrow" (Anyma and Kevin de Vries remix) - KAS:ST

Anyma, the solo project from Mateo Milleri, one half of Tale Of Us, has teamed up with Afterlife mainstay Kevin de Vries for a rousing remix of KAS:ST’s “Outomorrow.” Fluttering synths shine on the melodic techno tune.

Recommended Articles

Dirtybird
FEATURES

From Online to Big Time: At Dirtybird Records, a New Flock Takes Flight

How Dirtybird turned Twitch success into a launchpad for their newest artists.

31 minutes ago
60d608cea1a5dd29c213147b
MUSIC RELEASES

That "Oh No" Song From TikTok Was Remixed Into an EDM Track—And It Actually Works

You know the one.

1 hour ago
zeds dead
Lifestyle

Hooks of Zeds Dead Is Hosting an Art Gallery in Downtown Los Angeles

Scheduled for this weekend in LA's Arts District, "Paintdemic" will showcase the work Hooks created while in quarantine during the global lockdown period.

2 hours ago

"Half Life" - Marino Canal, David O’Dowda

Keeping the kick drum at bay for over half of the track, “Half Life’ is atmospheric and melancholic, absorbing listeners with an intriguing build-up and a deliberate focus on simplicity.

"I’ll Find My Way To You" - Elderbrook, Emmit Fenn

Elderbrook and Emmit Fenn have crafted an uplifting collaboration with “I’ll Find My Way To You”. A simple, striking beat and catchy vocals are sometimes all a song needs to leave a mark.

"Subtleties" - Jerro

Evoking images of a flower blooming, Jerro’s “Subtleties” is a breezy, cheerful melodic house tune.

"Begin Again" - Ben Böhmer

The titular track off Ben Böhmer’s sophomore LP, “Begin Again” encapsulates the ambivalent theme of the album, pairing brooding bass with shimmering synths.

“To me, these tracks represent all the ups, downs, joys and uncertainties of life and I hope in some small way it can serve as a reminder that any challenge in life gives us an opportunity to reflect, reset and go again,” Böhmer said.

"Sun Came Up" - John Summit, SOFI TUKKER

"We made ['Sun Came Up'] when we were deep in quarantine, while we were dreaming about the sun coming up, so to speak," SOFI TUKKER said, explaining "it's about being together, in darkness and in sunshine."

Sultry vocals and gentle strings drive their sentiment home while John Summit brings his magic tech house touch to the drop.

Related

RUFUS-DU-SOL_photo-credit_Alex-George-1
FEATURES

EDM.com Presents: The House Brew, Vol. 1

RÜFÜS DU SOL, Enamour, Solomun, Stephan Bodzin, and more, feature in the first edition of The House Brew.

photo-of-vinyl-player-1135995
FEATURES

April's Top 10 Tracks Across the House Music Spectrum

From heavy-hitters like Pryda and deadmau5 to rising producers like Massane and Slow Hearts, April saw stellar house music releases.

PAX_Gorgon City_Comp_02
FEATURES

EDM.com Presents "Quarantini Chats" Episode #10: Gorgon City and PAX

Join us live as we sip custom cocktails crafted by Gorgon City and PAX.

Louis the child in front of a mustard background
MUSIC RELEASES

Louis The Child Take Skrillex’s “Midnight Hour” for an Atypical, Trap-Inspired Spin

Skrillex, Boys Noize, and Ty Dolla $ign's hit summer anthem, “Midnight Hour,” got the remix treatment from Chicago's Louis The Child.

image1
INTERVIEWS

Benny Benassi Releases Massive New Track 'Everybody Needs A Kiss' [INTERVIEW]

Definitely want to check this one out!

dj-snake
FEATURES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: DJ Snake, Marten Hørger & Claude VonStroke [7/23/21]

New major releases include tracks from DJ Snake, Marten Hørger, Claude VonStroke and more.

Sun Came Up - SOFI TUKKER & John Summit Promo by Vanessa Vlandis
MUSIC RELEASES

SOFI TUKKER Tap John Summit for Atmospheric House Stunner "Sun Came Up"

"It's about being together, in darkness and in sunshine."

EricPrydz-6-1
MUSIC RELEASES

Eric Prydz releases new Cirez D EP - 'DARE U'

Some great techno to get your summer started!