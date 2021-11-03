EDM.com Presents: The House Brew, Vol. 3

House and techno are the bedrock of electronic music. From the deep, dark trenches of barebones techno to the entrancing soundscapes of piano-laden melodic house, EDM.com’s monthly series The House Brew explores new releases from time-tested genres

“I Want You” (Jos & Eli remix) - Yotto feat. BRAEV

Yotto's "I Want You" is a warm, bubbly melodic house tune animated by BRAEV's tender vocals. Jos & Eli's remix takes the original into high gear with emphatic drums and a spirited drop while keeping braev's vocals and Yotto's moody chords in the fold.

“Time” - Tale Of Us, Pete Tong, Jules Buckley

Hans Zimmer’s epic composition “Time” gets a moody techno interpretation from some of melodic techno’s biggest tastemakers.

“These harmonies transcend time and space, we are excited and grateful to cover such a masterpiece,” Tale Of Us said. The Italian duo has been circulating the edit in their live sets for almost four years now but partnered with Pete Tong and Jules Buckley to bring it across the finish line.

“Cupid” - Evren Furtuna

The 20th edition of Anjunadeep’s Explorations series is curated by Above & Beyond’s very own Tony McGuinness. Turkish producer Evren Furtuna kicks off the dreamy seven-track compilation with “Cupid,” a soothing melodic house tune.

“Tretboot” - Andreas Henneberg

A menacing lead, infectious beat, and chugging bass bring “Tretboot” to life. This one’s going to have the dancefloor shaking.

“Nothing Like You” - Stephan Bodzin ft. Luna Semara

It’s rare to hear vocals on a Stephan Bodzin track as the German melodic techno mastermind largely lets his synth-work take the spotlight.

“Nothing Like You” is one of only two vocal records in his latest 17-track album, Boavista. Luna Semara’s celestial voice opens up an engaging arrangement within “Nothing Like You,” gracefully complimenting Stephan Bodzin’s dramatic production.

“California Dreamin’” - Chris Lorenzo ft. High Jinx

Chris Lorenzo and High Jinx’s take on the classic “California Dreamin’” has been bowling over crowds all summer long, and finally sees the light of day on Chris Lake’s Black Book Records.

“This track was originally made as a DJ tool. I take no credit for how well it has been received as all I did was threw some drums, an 808 and some FX over a banging acapella,” Lorenzo said. Folk-rock band The Mamas & The Papas released “California Dreamin’” back in 1965, and it’s firmly stood the test of the time, even earning a spot on Rolling Stone’s 500 Best Songs of All Time. Chris Lorenzo added, “you can thank The Mamas & The Papas for this banger. I’m just happy to be able to share it with everybody.”

“Under Dark” (Innellea remix) - Monolink

Following an “interstellar” rendition of Parra for Cuva’s “Her Entrance” and a thundering remix of Stephan Bodzin’s “Boavista,” Innellea charges forward with another electrifying remix, this time taking Monolink’s “Under Dark” for a spin. Monolink’s core vocals still hold the center of the track, embellished by Innellea's club-focused percussion and basslines.



“See You Again” - RÜFÜS DU SOL

Inspired by the drum programming of Berlin imprint Keinemusik, RÜFÜS DU SOL crafted “simple, hypnotic, rhythmic interplay” on “See You Again.” The track trades peaks and valleys for steady grooves.

“Letting a song be a little bit more club-friendly than a strict verse, chorus, verse, chorus short punchy song, we allowed ourselves the time to sit in this feeling for a little bit longer than we would in a more traditional song structure,” the Australian trio said. “Lyrically, we were in a place where we weren’t able to get back home to see our friends and family in Australia and this felt like a nice way of expressing our excitement of getting back to see everyone,” they added.

“Perished” (Trikk Selva Tensa mix) - Yeah But No

Tribal and jagged, Trikk offers a haunting reinterpretation of Yeah But No’s soft, melancholic single “Perished.”

“Reviver” - Lane 8

Lane 8’s fourth album Reviver, slated for release in early 2022, is his “most dancefloor focused album yet.” The titular track sets the stage for the upcoming LP, a cheerful, high-energy tune brought to life with bright, buzzing synths and frenetic keys.