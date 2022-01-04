Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
EDM.com Presents: The House Brew, Vol. 5
Publish date:

EDM.com Presents: The House Brew, Vol. 5

Nora En Pure, Michael Bibi, Anyma, Rinzen, and more feature in the December 2021 edition of The House Brew.
Author:

Michael Drummond

Nora En Pure, Michael Bibi, Anyma, Rinzen, and more feature in the December 2021 edition of The House Brew.

“Symphony No. 4” - Rinzen

“Symphony No. 4” is a brooding techno tribute to Beethoven's classic, “Symphony No. 4."

“I was so moved by the opening strings that I decided to make my own version of it,” Rinzen shared on the inspiration behind the track. He added that it’s “the most cinematic track I’ve ever created,” a definitive statement by an artist centered on crafting cinematic techno.

“Indigo” - Sultan + Shepherd

Lush piano keys and a melancholic lead guide listeners through “Indigo,” conjuring the warmth of a hearth against a cold winter night. The track’s release has been highly anticipated since Lane 8 featured it in the Fall 2021 edition of his celebrated seasonal mixtapes. Of course, it sees the light of day on Lane 8’s This Never Happened  label.

“Bending the Light” - Enamour

Enamour has been busy this year. After releasing five wide-ranging EPs and a slew of singles, he closed 2021 with “Bending the Light.” Gliding bass and mystic synths take the spotlight on the organic house track, creating a wave-like melodic motion.

“Viaje De La Vida” - Mass Digital

The titular track of Mass Digital’s Viaje De La Vida EP is a deep house gem. An emphatic bassline, wistful keys, and angelic pads coalesce into a dreamy soundscape.

“Walking” - Anyma

Anyma, the solo project from Tale Of Us’ Matteo Milleri, effortlessly glides between soothing dance music and hard-hitting techno. “Walking” falls into the latter category. Though it starts off unassuming with a simple kick drum and moody pads, “Walking” quickly explodes into growling dancefloor-shaking bass.

Recommended Articles

Rinzen donned in black against a glowing orange wall.
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Presents: The House Brew, Vol. 5

Nora En Pure, Michael Bibi, Anyma, Rinzen, and more feature in the December 2021 edition of The House Brew.

13 seconds ago
beyond wonderland socal
EVENTS

Beyond Wonderland Announces Huge Lineup for 2022 SoCal Festival With Zedd, DJ Snake, More

The festival's expansive lineup also features Seven Lions, Zomboy, Sippy, Zeds Dead, and JOYRYDE, among many others.

4 hours ago
playa del carmen
EVENTS

Departure Festival to Debut In Mexico's Playa Del Carmen With Nora En Pure, Black Coffee, More

Brought to life by Pollen Presents, The Brooklyn Mirage, and The Cityfox Experience, “Departure” promises an experience like no other.

6 hours ago

“Soul System” - Michael Bibi

Tech house thrives on taking cult-favorite samples and reigniting them with pulsating basslines. Michael Bibi sampling Adam Freeland’s “We Want Your Soul”—featured in the classic game Need For Speed: Underground 2’s soundtrack—on “Soul System” is a prime example.

“Sign of the Times” - Nora En Pure

“Sign of the Times” opens with a haunting violin, dives into a striking piano melody, and ultimately brings in club-ready grooves for a classic Nora En Pure organic house experience.

“Alien Talk” - GuzBass

“Alien Talk” is exactly what it sounds like: a conversation between extra-terrestrials brought to life through glitches, warps, and interstellar synths. It’s bizarre in just the right way.

KÖNI - Tammurriata Nera (Daniel Hokum Remix)

Daniel Hokum’s remix of “Tammurriata Nera'' slithers through its nearly seven-minute run length, a far cry from the throbbing momentum of the original. This empowers an array of tribal elements and bursts of ear-pleasing bass to take up space and create a richer, mystical listening experience.

“Synchole” - gardenstate, Hvitling, Yenzen

“Synchole” is pure, unrelenting techno. While ominous pads and menacing breakdowns create deeper tension in “Synchole,” the power is—of course—in the kick.

Related

Boys Noize-cr -Shane McCauley 1
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Presents: The House Brew, Vol. 2

Boys Noize, Gorgon City, Anyma, Ben Böhmer and more feature in the September 2021 edition of The House Brew.

RUFUS-DU-SOL_photo-credit_Alex-George-1
FEATURES

EDM.com Presents: The House Brew, Vol. 1

RÜFÜS DU SOL, Enamour, Solomun, Stephan Bodzin, and more, feature in the first edition of The House Brew.

dom dolla
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Presents: The House Brew, Vol. 4

Innellea, Dom Dolla, Guy Gerber, Vintage Culture, and more feature in the November 2021 edition of The House Brew.

Lane 8
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Presents: The House Brew, Vol. 3

Tale Of Us, Chris Lorenzo, RÜFÜS DU SOL, and more feature in the October 2021 edition of The House Brew.

photo-of-vinyl-player-1135995
FEATURES

April's Top 10 Tracks Across the House Music Spectrum

From heavy-hitters like Pryda and deadmau5 to rising producers like Massane and Slow Hearts, April saw stellar house music releases.

NEP_1 (1)
MUSIC RELEASES

"We Found Love" In Nora En Pure and Ashibah

A romantic deep house track right in time for Valentine's Day.

Nora En Pure performing during sunset at Purified, Brooklyn Mirage
EVENTS

Inside Nora En Pure's Long-Awaited Return to The Brooklyn Mirage

Nora En Pure invited Cassian, Marsh, Dosem, and All Living Things to The Brooklyn Mirage for a proper Purified celebration.

nora en pure
MUSIC RELEASES

Nora En Pure Drops New Single to Raise Awareness for Ocean Conservation [Exclusive]

Nora En Pure has partnered up with Beneath the Waves ahead of World Oceans Day.