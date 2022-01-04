EDM.com Presents: The House Brew, Vol. 5
“Symphony No. 4” - Rinzen
“Symphony No. 4” is a brooding techno tribute to Beethoven's classic, “Symphony No. 4."
“I was so moved by the opening strings that I decided to make my own version of it,” Rinzen shared on the inspiration behind the track. He added that it’s “the most cinematic track I’ve ever created,” a definitive statement by an artist centered on crafting cinematic techno.
“Indigo” - Sultan + Shepherd
Lush piano keys and a melancholic lead guide listeners through “Indigo,” conjuring the warmth of a hearth against a cold winter night. The track’s release has been highly anticipated since Lane 8 featured it in the Fall 2021 edition of his celebrated seasonal mixtapes. Of course, it sees the light of day on Lane 8’s This Never Happened label.
“Bending the Light” - Enamour
Enamour has been busy this year. After releasing five wide-ranging EPs and a slew of singles, he closed 2021 with “Bending the Light.” Gliding bass and mystic synths take the spotlight on the organic house track, creating a wave-like melodic motion.
“Viaje De La Vida” - Mass Digital
The titular track of Mass Digital’s Viaje De La Vida EP is a deep house gem. An emphatic bassline, wistful keys, and angelic pads coalesce into a dreamy soundscape.
“Walking” - Anyma
Anyma, the solo project from Tale Of Us’ Matteo Milleri, effortlessly glides between soothing dance music and hard-hitting techno. “Walking” falls into the latter category. Though it starts off unassuming with a simple kick drum and moody pads, “Walking” quickly explodes into growling dancefloor-shaking bass.
Recommended Articles
EDM.com Presents: The House Brew, Vol. 5
Nora En Pure, Michael Bibi, Anyma, Rinzen, and more feature in the December 2021 edition of The House Brew.
Beyond Wonderland Announces Huge Lineup for 2022 SoCal Festival With Zedd, DJ Snake, More
The festival's expansive lineup also features Seven Lions, Zomboy, Sippy, Zeds Dead, and JOYRYDE, among many others.
Departure Festival to Debut In Mexico's Playa Del Carmen With Nora En Pure, Black Coffee, More
Brought to life by Pollen Presents, The Brooklyn Mirage, and The Cityfox Experience, “Departure” promises an experience like no other.
“Soul System” - Michael Bibi
Tech house thrives on taking cult-favorite samples and reigniting them with pulsating basslines. Michael Bibi sampling Adam Freeland’s “We Want Your Soul”—featured in the classic game Need For Speed: Underground 2’s soundtrack—on “Soul System” is a prime example.
“Sign of the Times” - Nora En Pure
“Sign of the Times” opens with a haunting violin, dives into a striking piano melody, and ultimately brings in club-ready grooves for a classic Nora En Pure organic house experience.
“Alien Talk” - GuzBass
“Alien Talk” is exactly what it sounds like: a conversation between extra-terrestrials brought to life through glitches, warps, and interstellar synths. It’s bizarre in just the right way.
KÖNI - Tammurriata Nera (Daniel Hokum Remix)
Daniel Hokum’s remix of “Tammurriata Nera'' slithers through its nearly seven-minute run length, a far cry from the throbbing momentum of the original. This empowers an array of tribal elements and bursts of ear-pleasing bass to take up space and create a richer, mystical listening experience.
“Synchole” - gardenstate, Hvitling, Yenzen
“Synchole” is pure, unrelenting techno. While ominous pads and menacing breakdowns create deeper tension in “Synchole,” the power is—of course—in the kick.