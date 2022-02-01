EDM.com Presents: The House Brew, Vol. 6

“Fidale (I Feel)” - Monolink & Zigan Aldi

Melodic techno maestro Monolink has reworked Zigan Aldi’s “Fidale” in dramatic fashion. A throbbing bassline and elevated, twisting synth raise tension beyond the original soundscape, perfectly tied together by Monolink’s yearning vocals.

“Tataki” - Argy

After months of Tale Of Us teasing swarms of techno fans from Brooklyn to Tulum with live plays of Argy’s “Tataki,” the song finally finds an official release on Afterlife. “Tataki” oozes ominous energy, enticing in its creative control of the dancefloor haunt.

“Needed Time” - Marbs

A resounding kick leads the way through Marbs’ “Needed Time.” The Deserts Hearts Black boss sticks true to the label’s sound, crafting dark, menacing techno.

“Hold On To Your Heart” (Eli & Fur’s Club Mix) - R Plus & Faithless feat. Amelia Fox

Eli & Fur deliver a magnetic club cut for vocal-driven song “Hold On To Your Heart.” A booming kick gives the mix its characteristic dancefloor energy. Deceptively, the deep groove emerges as the strongest club element of the song. That's until Eli & Fur pull the curtain on a menacing bassline and dissonant synths.

“Nightjar” - Vintage Culture & Sonny Fodera feat. SHELLS

“‘Nightjar’ is a unique song, combining intelligent lyrics, a contagious melody, and a sexy instrumental track,” Vintage Culture said.

The alluring song comes to life through SHELLS’ tender vocals capering between smooth guitar plucks and an infectious groove.

“Watermelon Womhole” - Lane 8

Lane 8’s latest album Reviver brims with euphoric dance music. “Watermelon Wormhole” has particularly perky energy, keeping the kick drum at bay for over two and a half minutes through the track’s opening. And instead, letting a band of buoyant arpeggiations shine through.

“Somebody To Love” (Gorgon City remix) - Ben Kim

Gorgon City injects electric, oscillating bass and theatrical build-ups into Ben Kim’s “Somebody To Love,” transforming the tech house track into a dancefloor smashing titan.

“Dream a Little Dream" - Double Touch

Double Touch's "Dream a Little Dream" is a smooth melodic house jam, twinkling and floating through its eight minute journey.



“Believer” (Marsh’s Guatape remix) - Above & Beyond

Above & Beyond’s atmospheric “Believer” gets an uplifting melodic house rework from Anjunadeep mainstay Marsh. The captivating original melody—slightly sped up—still holds the center of the song, edged by a smooth bassline and simple percussion.

Soon after Above & Beyond’s magical live set for Cercle atop the gorgeous Piedra del Peñol in Guatape, Colombia, which of course featured Marsh’s “Guatape” remix of “Believer,” Cercle Records officially released the remix.

“Kite Zo A” (Laolu Remix) - Lakou Mizik, Joseph Ray

The unexpected pairing between multi-generational Haitian band Lakou Mizik and Grammy-winning electronic musician Joseph Ray turned heads on the emphatic, Haitian culture-inspired album Leave The Bones.

Laolu’s remix of “Kite Zo A” arrives in a sprawling remix album for Leave The Bones. Soft keys, held chords, and a simple groove embellish the vibrant energy of the original.