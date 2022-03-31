EDM.com Presents: The House Brew, Vol. 8

“Kiki” (Solomun Remix) - Catz 'n Dogz ft. Megane Mercury

Solomun’s remix of “Kiki” is an explosive, eight-minute journey crafted to tear up dancefloors. While the remix takes a couple of minutes to define its character, once it’s in motion, the hook is reeled. An emphatic bassline charges forward while vocals from the original bounce in and out of the track to build tension. The soundscape plows to the end with acid-inspired drops and cowbells ringing in well past the six-minute mark.



“El Cuervo” - Endor

A steamy Latin strum opens Endor’s “El Cuervo.” That’s before a rollicking tech house beat takes the stage, sweeping listeners off their feet alongside smooth Spanish vocals.



“Slow Down” - SOSA

Intertwining frisky wobbles with surging bass, “Slow Down” finds a fitting home on FISHER's Catch & Release label.



“Come With Me” - Sidd

An electric groove ignites “Come With Me,” burning brighter by creatively sampling Bappi Lahiri’s ‘80s disco tune “Jimmy Jimmy.”



“I wanted to be able to connect with my South Asian heritage and breathe new life into a record that would not only bridge the gap between both Pakistan and India but bridge the gap between different generations,” says Pakistani-Australian music producer SIDD on his new single.



“Lullaby” - Nox Vahn

Spanning forty tracks across two CDs, Anjunadeep 13 is one of the label’s finest curations, bursting with gorgeous, melodic house music. Burrowed within the compilation is Nox Vahn’s “Lullaby,” a soothing, blissful tune that sticks true to its name.



“No Fun” - Lane 8, Rae Morris

Lane 8’s spirited “No Fun” is another standout song from Anjunadeep 13, full of prancing basslines, engaging lyrics and spunky synths.



"Back In The Taxi" (AMÉMÉ Remix) - Jan Blomqvist

AMÉMÉ raises the roof on “Back In The Taxi,” lacing afro house percussion, fierce grooves, and heightened build-ups through Jan Blomqvist’’s impassioned vocals.



“Angel 1” - Anyma, Innellea

"Angel 1" is a stellar audio-visual project. Anyma (Tale Of Us' Matteo Milleri) and Innellea took the reigns for the tune while SuperRare chief curator Alessio De Vecchi, 3D artist Filip Hodas, and Berlin-based visual artist Adam Priester crafted the visual art minted as an NFT. Both sides converge dramatically as Eva, a transhuman android, comes to life in synchrony with the song's build up. When the track reaches its climax, Eva spreads her ember wings, burning bright as the intense soundscape accompanying her.

“Liquid Gold” - SKALA

A driving kick and glitchy, spacey sounds conjure moody techno on SKALA's "Liquid Gold."

“Gunny (In The Arms Of House)” - Dale Howard, Kevin Knapp

“Gunny” is high-spirited, groove-laden dance music, complete with meta-sampling celebrating joy “in the arms of house."