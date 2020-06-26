Keith Harris Channels Chicago’s Underground Footwork Scene in Funky New EP

After creating and writing songs for many of the most prominent names in contemporary music, prolific producer Keith Harris is stepping out as a solo artist with his scintillating new EP, The Keith Harris Experience.

The project's first single "Get It," which features Chief Wakil and Church Boi, is akin to an audial trip down memory lane, seamlessly blending elements of R&B, breakbeat, and house reminiscent of the latter genre's early Chicago influences. Harnessing his experiences growing up on the Windy City's South Side, Harris manages to manifest the zeitgeist of Chicago's vibrant 1990s footwork scene to deliver an instant classic oozing with soul. He follows with the project's second and final track "Happy We Made It," a bubbly, moombah-inspired downtempo tune featuring Somalian sister duo Faarrow.

From his humble beginnings on the South Side of Chicago, where he began his career playing with the city's New Friendship Baptist Church gospel choir, Harris has worked tirelessly to build an illustrious career. He has penned hits for Black Eyed Peas, Madonna, John Legend, Usher, Fifth Harmony, Nicki Minaj, Mary J. Blige, Kelis, Macy Gray, and Mariah Carey, among many others from contemporary music's crème de la crème.

Harris also released an official music video for "Get It," which celebrates Black music culture with archival footage from 1930-1945. You can check out the video below and listen to The Keith Harris Experience in full via your go-to streaming service here.

FOLLOW KEITH HARRIS:

Facebook: facebook.com/keithharrisexperience

Twitter: twitter.com/keithharrisexp

Instagram: instagram.com/keithharrisexperience/

Website: keithharris.life/