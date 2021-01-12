Watch The Knocks and Foster The People's Official Music Video for "All About You"

Watch The Knocks and Foster The People's Official Music Video for "All About You"

The visual shares a bright new perspective on the collaborative track.
Author:
Publish date:

The Knocks and Foster The People reunited last year after the success of their first collaboration, "Ride Or Die," which dropped back in 2018. After their follow-up track "All About You" was released in October, they've now released its visual accompaniment. 

The tune itself is a flip of Pastor T.L. Barret's "Like a Ship" from 1972, featuring a youth choir. These smooth and soulful samples made for an excellent foundation for the track, layered with an acidic synth line, and finally paired with Mark Foster's unique voice. Additions from both acts highlight one another organically, while showcasing the qualities that have led each of them to become the renowned artists they are today.

Directed by Nathan R. Smith, the official "All About You" music video shares a bright new perspective on the song. The visual begins by following a man's feet as he walks along dark city streets. But it's not just any man—it is Foster. There are others on the same gloomy streets who appear dejected, moving along slowly—seemingly lost with no real direction "just like a ship without a sail." Then, a bright white light appears from above and something changes. Each individual experiences a shift from their dark state and becomes attracted to the light—their eyes open wide, gaze upwards, and there is a glimpse of hope. 

At the end of the video, the main character (Foster) and two others (The Knocks) walk towards the light and disappear inside. Perhaps the visuals in this music video are a representation of those individuals who felt lost and disconnected, only to transcend out of the darkness.  

You can stream or download "All About You" via your go-to platform here and check out the music video in full below.

FOLLOW THE KNOCKS:

Facebook: facebook.com/theknocksnyc
Instagram: instagram.com/the_knocks
Twitter: twitter.com/theknocks
Spotify: spoti.fi/30j5IUe

FOLLOW FOSTER THE PEOPLE:

Facebook: facebook.com/fosterthepeople
Instagram: instagram.com/fosterthepeople
Twitter: twitter.com/fosterthepeople
Spotify: spoti.fi/3qrnD5p

Related

The Knocks Surreal Press Photo
MUSIC RELEASES

The Knocks Reunite With Foster The People for New Single "All About You"

The track will make you feel like you're inside a kaleidoscopic visualizer.

Louis the child in front of a mustard background
MUSIC RELEASES

Louis The Child Announce Single With Foster The People

Louis The Child and Foster The People have a new single titled "Every Color" arriving in mere days.

The Knocks/MUNA
MUSIC RELEASES

The Knocks and MUNA Turn Back Time with "Bodies"

Out today with a music video via Big Beat Records, the song was inspired by nostalgia for the house parties and summer vacations of the early-mid aughts.

Louis The Child ; Foster The People
MUSIC RELEASES

Louis The Child and Foster The People Team Up on Vibrant Single "Every Color"

Now this is feelgood music.

The Knocks Surreal Press Photo
MUSIC RELEASES

Discover New “Colors” in The Knocks' Latest House Single

Electronic duo, The Knocks, keeps summer alive with their most recent release, “Colors” out now on Big Beat Records.

unnamed-3
MUSIC RELEASES

Party Pupils & MAX Release Official Music Video For Summertime Single “Sax On The Beach” [Watch]

Classic Video Game Inspired Visual Features Steve Aoki, Pete Wentz, The Fat Jew, Elsie Hewitt

Elderbrook x Rudimental
MUSIC RELEASES

Elderbrook and Rudimental Challenge Toxic Masculinity in “Something About You” Music Video

The highly anticipated collaboration between these award-winning artists is out now on Big Beat Records.

Madeon - All My Friends Video
MUSIC RELEASES

Madeon Drops Official Music Video for "All My Friends"

The spontaneous video accompanying "All My Friends" was directed and edited by Madeon himself.