The Knocks and Foster The People Release 90s Covers EP With Remix of "Bittersweet Symphony"

For those who liked "Ride or Die" and "All About You," there's now a lot more music from Foster The People and The Knocks to enjoy.
Foster The People and The Knocks have revisited three 90's classics, delivering new spins on timeless originals from The Verve, Beck, and Moby on their collaborative Melody & Silence EP.

In their rendition of The Verve's now two-decade old hit "Bittersweet Symphony," Mark Foster's delivery and tone bears an uncanny likeness to the original. While his performance impressively preserves the toiling and nihilistic spirit of The Verve's 1997 work, the production side embraces brighter sonic elements, like clean-cut electronic drum programming and floating piano chords.

Next up, the artists took to the grungier side of 90s rock with their remix of "Devil's Haircut." With their new spin, the artists lean into the distorted elements of the original, producing swirling vocal distortions to add a perceptibly trippy feeling to the track.

Finally, the frequent collaborators took on remixing Moby's "South Side," a single with an award-winning music video, which parodied the garishness of club culture. The Knocks and Foster The People delicately balance the subtleties of this cross-genre track, which incorporates both hip-hop and dance music elements and an unforgettable singalong chorus.

Listen to all three covers plus an alternate version of their original collaboration "All About You" on their full Melody & Silence EP.

