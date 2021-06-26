The Knocks Celebrate Disco and Nostalgia with Their Single "Bedroom Eyes" with Studio Killers

The Knocks Celebrate Disco and Nostalgia with Their Single "Bedroom Eyes" with Studio Killers

Viral comedian Casey Frey stars in the music video.
Author:
Publish date:
Viral comedian Casey Frey stars in the music video.

Fresh off their March 2021 “R U HIGH” single with Mallrat, New York City-based electronic duo The Knocks are back at it with their new single “Bedroom Eyes,” featuring electropop group Studio Killers.

Out on Big Beat Records, the carefree tune celebrates all things old school and disco. Funky bass guitar licks, groovy drum patterns, and uplifting chords fuse perfectly with the breezy vocals of Studio Killers, evoking a childlike wonderment. Check out the track below.

The Knocks presented the cover on Instagram prior to the track's release, which harkens to the nostalgia of childhood. The graphic features a classic adolescent bedroom containing a spinning disco ball and band posters, along with a message that discussed how “nostalgia is comforting"—especially during dark times.

The Knocks and Studio Killers also released a lighthearted music video, which takes place inside of a convenience store. Each character dances in their own unique style until a robber, played by comedian Casey Frey, attempts to raid the store. The lyrics, however, influence Frey's character to drop what he’s doing and dance. It’s a feel-good message to love one another, be happy, and celebrate.

“We love how the music video turned out,” The Knocks said in a statement. “It's over the top and ridiculous and reminded us a bit of the classic old school dance videos of the 90's.”

Listen to "Bedroom Eyes" on streaming platforms here and check out the music video below.

