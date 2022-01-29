The Librarian Unveils Spellbinding Double-Sided Single From Forthcoming EP, "miss u"

Shh—she's not your ordinary librarian.

Equal parts artist and entrepreneur, The Librarian is best known for her innovative DJ sets as well as her cultural influence as the co-founder and music programmer of the beloved boutique music festival, Bass Coast.

After a quiet 2021, The Librarian has refocused, preparing for a memorable year ahead. She has now announced her latest project, a six-track EP called miss u. And ahead of its release in the spring, she has provided fans with the EP’s double-sided lead single, “Howe Sound,” and the titular “miss u.”

Right from the get-go, "Howe Sound" pulls listeners into its hypnotic, synth-laden arrangement. Before long, an eerie bassline sweeps over with a spellbinding groove. “Howe Sound is where I call home," The Librarian said in a press release. "I work and play on the traditional, ancestral and unceded Indigenous territories of the Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish) people," she continued. "Winters are dark and cool but when you embrace the wet environment it is powerful and moving."

When listening through "miss u," it's not hard to detect the driving force behind the music. With a kinetic breakbeat at the forefront and an eerie ambiance in the back, this aural experience transports listeners to a state of longing for those late nights on the dancefloor that—before long—turn into morning. About halfway through, experimental instrumentals are mixed in, evoking a burning desire to dance.

Cover art for The Librarian's forthcoming "miss u" EP.

The Librarian is an inclusive community-builder in the electronic music scene. Bass Coast, for instance, invites music fans from all walks of life to an intentionally curated, one-of-a-kind experience chock-full of immersive art installations and live music.

The lauded Canadian fest is one of her many crowning achievements. Over the years, her bravado both onstage and in the studio has led to memorable performances at Coachella, Symbiosis Gathering, Bumbershoot, Lightning in a Bottle, and Shambhala, along with a Boiler Room performance at Bass Coast.

From the sounds of it so far, The Librarian's forthcoming EP seems to be indicative of time spent in deep introspection and an appreciation of the scene. "miss u EP is an ode to the rave, to the dance floor, and to the wildly eccentric community of music lovers who were separated over the past two years," she explained. "Composed in my basement studio at oddly early hours of the morning, the EP is a hopeful story intended for when we meet again surrounded by sound."

The Librarian's miss u EP is due for release on Friday, March 25th. Until then, you can find "Howe Sound" and "miss u" on your go-to streaming platform here.

