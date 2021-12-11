Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
"The Matrix Resurrections" Composers Release Orchestral Techno Remix of "Neo and Trinity Theme"
The lead single precludes the full release of the film's soundtrack on December 17th.
Warner Bros.

In less than a week, fans will be revisiting the dystopian world of The Matrix series for the first time in 18 years. 

Anticipated to be one of the most successful films of the year, the tentpole is also shelling out a top-notch soundtrack composed by tenured composers Johnny Klimek and Tom Tykwer.

The formidable duo of Klimek and Tykwer have already proven themselves with the success of their contributions to the 2012 soundtrack for Cloud Atlas, a film that was also written and directed by The Matrix's Lana Wachowski. Klimek and Tykwer's work on the soundtrack was critically acclaimed and landed them a Golden Globe nomination.

With the upcoming release of The Matrix Resurrections soundtrack, which includes 24 originals and 11 remixes, Tykwer explained that there's a powerful "musical legacy" to uphold in taking on this project.

"In my opinion, The Matrix trilogy is one of the great scores of all time," Tykwer said. "And what’s particularly fantastic about it is that it was also, to my knowledge, one of the first film scores that so implemented electronic music and connected it with progressive late-modern orchestral music. It started a movement, which we are paying tribute to with this music."

Tykwer's explanation aligns seamlessly with the first offering released from the upcoming album, the "Exomorph" remix of the "Neo and Trinity Theme." Combining the primal, industrial sonics of early techno with the cathartic orchestral elements of a high-stakes film score, the track offers a fresh spin on a style we otherwise might have expected to hear during The Matrix's heyday in the early 90s.

Check out the track below. The full soundtrack for The Matrix Resurrections arrives on December 17th, five days before the film's opening day.

