The Midnight Drop Glam Metal Single "Change Your Heart or Die," Announce New Tour

Grab your hairspray and sweatbands because The Midnight have dove headfirst into glam metal for their latest single.

Released this weekend on Counter Records was the duo's latest single, "Change Your Heart or Die." The track has been played at The Midnight's recent shows and quickly became their most requested ID.

Reminiscent of a stadium-igniting rock song, "Change Your Heart or Die" steps away from their electronic-focused sound while also staying true to the niche genre wherein they thrive. Electrifying guitar riffs and anthemic vocals will conjure visuals of crazy hair, tight jeans and a sweaty crowd losing their mind.

The bold shift to a glam metal direction was not always the duo's intent. According to a press release, "Change Your Heart or Die" originally started out as a house song, but after the chorus was developed, The Midnight made the jump back in time.

"The song started with the track idea for the verses, and Tyler had the lyrics which he had produced himself to a house track, but it wasn’t until we got the call and response chorus that the song took on the life of a metal anthem," said The Midnight's Tim McEwan.

"We wanted to write a song that was about having a collective experience with other people and singing something raw at the top of our lungs," they added.

In addition to the release of the new single, The Midnight have also announced where they will be touring this fall. Starting in September, the duo will hit 17 cities across the United States for the "Change Your Heart or Die Tour" with support from Nightly, who joined them on the road this spring.

Pre-sale tickets to the tour will be available on Wednesday, April 20th. You can sign up for access to the early sale here.

