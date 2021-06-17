The Prodigy "Breathe" New Life Into Hit Single With RZA and René LaVice

Legendary electronic music group The Prodigy changed the genre forever in 1997 with perhaps their most widely celebrated album, The Fat Of The Land. Now, 24 years later, The Prodigy have updated the the record's leadoff single "Breathe" with a brand new edit.

Enlisting the help of legendary Wu-Tang Clan member RZA—whose track "Da Mystery Of Chessboxin" was already sampled in the original version of "Breathe"—and Canadian drum & bass maestro René LaVice, The Prodigy have unveiled the "Breathe" Re-Amp.

The Prodigy's Liam Howlett took over production duties with the help of LaVice, increasing the tempo and introducing some intensely distorted drums while RZA's verses serve to bump up the energy even higher.

Only the short clip shared in the tweet is available thus far, but The Prodigy's new "Breathe" edit is slated for release tomorrow, June 18th. The "F9" hashtag in the tweet indicates that the Re-Amp will be featured in the forthcoming film Famil—err, F9: The Fast Saga, the latest installment of the Fast & Furious film series.

Keep an eye out for tomorrow's release of The Prodigy's "Breathe" Re-Amp with RZA and René LaVice at The Prodigy's social channels.

