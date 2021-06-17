The Prodigy "Breathe" New Life Into Hit Single With RZA and René LaVice

The Prodigy "Breathe" New Life Into Hit Single With RZA and René LaVice

The legendary group have updated the iconic single "Breathe" for 2021.
Author:
Publish date:

Carlos Alvarez Montero/Utopium/Serichai Traipoom

The legendary group have updated the iconic single "Breathe" for 2021.

Legendary electronic music group The Prodigy changed the genre forever in 1997 with perhaps their most widely celebrated album, The Fat Of The Land. Now, 24 years later, The Prodigy have updated the the record's leadoff single "Breathe" with a brand new edit. 

Enlisting the help of legendary Wu-Tang Clan member RZA—whose track "Da Mystery Of Chessboxin" was already sampled in the original version of "Breathe"—and Canadian drum & bass maestro René LaVice, The Prodigy have unveiled the "Breathe" Re-Amp. 

The Prodigy's Liam Howlett took over production duties with the help of LaVice, increasing the tempo and introducing some intensely distorted drums while RZA's verses serve to bump up the energy even higher.

Only the short clip shared in the tweet is available thus far, but The Prodigy's new "Breathe" edit is slated for release tomorrow, June 18th. The "F9" hashtag in the tweet indicates that the Re-Amp will be featured in the forthcoming film Famil—err, F9: The Fast Saga, the latest installment of the Fast & Furious film series. 

Keep an eye out for tomorrow's release of The Prodigy's "Breathe" Re-Amp with RZA and René LaVice at The Prodigy's social channels. 

FOLLOW THE PRODIGY:

Facebook: facebook.com/theprodigyofficial
Twitter: twitter.com/the_prodigy
Instagram: instagram.com/theprodigyofficial
Spotify: spoti.fi/3rFoccj

Related

the prodigy
NEWS

The Prodigy Have New Music On The Way

The band announced new material via Facebook.

The Prodigy - Credit - Andy Cotterill
MUSIC RELEASES

The Prodigy release new track ‘Fight Fire With Fire’ (ft. Ho99o9) Ahead Of Their Album Release

The Prodigy just released another track from No Tourists: a collaboration with New Jersey's finest noise crew, Ho99o9.

MAXIM-AND-DAN-PEARCE-COLLABORATE-ON-HOPE_art_plugged_2-scaled
NEWS

The Prodigy's Maxim Teams Up With Artist Dan Pearce for New Mixed Media Project

"Hope" includes sculptures, a short film, an exhibition, and a special EP release.

the prodigy
NEWS

A Documentary About Legendary Electronic Outfit The Prodigy is in the Works

"The time feels right for us to tell the story of our band."

The-Prodigy
NEWS

The Prodigy Announced Announce Their 7th Studio Album Due in 2018

The legendary British electronic group is making their return to the studio.

The-Prodigy
MUSIC RELEASES

The Prodigy Stick to Their Abrasive Sound in New Album, No Tourists [Review]

The Prodigy we all know and love is back in this studio-length album.

Hood Politics Records
MUSIC RELEASES

Hood Politics Records Breathes New Life Into Daft Punk With Stunning Tribute Compilation: Listen

The renowned tastemaker and underground label paid homage to Daft Punk with a must-listen 12-track remix bundle.

195285916_960285477876786_5938412684727405463_n
MUSIC RELEASES

Rich DietZ Breathe New Life Into "Eat, Sleep, Rave, Repeat" With Acid-Infused House Rework

Rich DietZ have flipped Fatboy Slim and Riva Starr's classic rave track on its head.