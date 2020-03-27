DC Breaks Remix The Prototypes and TC's Classic, "Species"

The vocal sample in The Prototypes and TC's 2018 collaboration, "Species," is extremely fitting for such a strange time in the world. "Never before in all of human history has there been a cause which could unite us as a species, until now,” it proclaims, as futuristic arpeggios ring out in the buildup. Now, U.K. drum and bass duo DC Breaks (real names Dan Havers and Chris Page) have provided a highly energetic remix of "Species" sure to unite the entire species of drum and bass die-hards just the same in 2020.

Heavy, vibrant and futuristic, Havers and Page's remix of "Species" is a great take on the already iconic original. Bringing maximum energy and a no-nonsense, driving drum beat into the fold, it's destined to be a neurofunk anthem for years to come. But while the neurofunk elements remain at the forefront, one could argue that it's a dancefloor-oriented drum and bass track perfect for bringing the hype to clubs and festivals alike.

Havers and Page's remix of "Species" only expands on an already impeccable offering from veterans The Prototypes and TC, capturing the essence of futuristic drum and bass while bringing some retro elements to the table.

"Species" (DC Breaks Remix) is out now via Bassrush Records, and it’s available at this link.

