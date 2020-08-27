The Rolling Stones Tease New Music with The Killers and Famed Electronic Producer Jacques Lu Cont

Are The Rolling Stones dipping their toes in electronic music?

The fabled rock group recently took to social media to announce a forthcoming collaboration with The Killers and Jacques Lu Cont, teasing a new version of their single "Scarlet."

Jacques Lu Cont is the electronic music alias of Stuart Price, a prolific 3-time Grammy Award-winning record producer who has worked with Madonna, Gwen Stefani, Seal, and many more of contemporary music's corps d'elite. He is a highly coveted remixer, with official reworks of The Killers' "Mr. Brightside" and "The Man" in addition to recent renditions of Halsey's "Be Kind" and SOFI TUKKER and Gorgon City's "House Arrest." Price was even asked to create the theme song for the London 2012 Olympic Games.

Price recently received a production credit on "Fire In Bone," a song that appears on The Killers' new album, Imploding the Mirage. It's important to point out that the single is grounded in indie rock, so if the forthcoming "Scarlet" rework were also rooted in that genre, it stands to reason that he would again use his namesake. However, the fact that he opted to use his Lu Cont moniker points to the track going in more of an electronic direction—a mouthwatering notion considering the rock horsepower of his legendary collaborators.

"Scarlet," which features guitar work from iconic Led Zeppelin founder Jimmy Page, will appear on The Rolling Stones' forthcoming expanded re-issue of their 1973 Goats Head Soup album. The new version with The Killers and Jacques Lu Cont is set to release this tomorrow, August 28th. Check out the announcement below.

