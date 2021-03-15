The Sponges Drip a Funky House Beat in "Jerry Brain"

The track is dripping in a six note electro-house melody that swirls around undercuts of groovy horns, synths and energized samples.

Miami-based house duo The Sponges have returned to Box of Cats to deliver a swinging force of funk in their latest single, “Jerry Brain.”

With their signature fusion of of 70s funk, acid-inspired bass, and cheeky sampling, The Sponges have been making waves in the electronic music scene. Following last month's release of Sgt Slick’s "Melbourne ReCut" of their track “Gotta Move On," “Jerry Brain” marks the duo’s first original release of the year, and much like the cover art, it’s a mosaic of colorful electronic textures. 

The track is dripping in electro house flair, with funky melodies that swirl around undercuts of crunchy brass and groovy samples. The result? A funky house banger that surges through your veins and would make any dance-floor a heater.

The 40-second mark fakes out a beat drop with a quick flurry of disco-inspired vocal sampling before the arrangement unloads into a pulsing funky house scene. Just as you think you’ve heard it all, the song's halfway point is greeted with a surprise hint of scratching, and the duo whips out the guitar for a full-fledged funk breakdown. 

While "Jerry Brain" is disco-inspired house at its finest, something to note is its similarity to the duo’s 2019 single “Space Funk ’75.” The two years between the tracks highlights The Sponges’ unique production style and brilliant approach to sound design, but playing the two back-to-back illuminates a need for a bit more sonic exploration.

You can find "Jerry Brain" on streaming platforms here.

