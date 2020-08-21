Good news in the music world has been rare lately thanks to the wrath of COVID-19, but in one fell swoop, Calvin Harris and The Weeknd delivered some that set the industry ablaze.

The two superstars took to social media to tease a forthcoming dream collaboration that many are dubbing "Over Now," simultaneously sending their fanbases into a fever pitch. The Weeknd shared an Instagram post that shows the two hanging out with a bunch of Solo cups, adding the cryptic caption, "Don't get too confused..."

Harris opted for the platform's Stories feature, sharing a video of the purported collaboration, which features funky, acid-inspired bass and R&B falsettos that could easily be attributed to the Grammy-winning "Can't Feel My Face" crooner. At the time of this article's publishing, it is not known if the track will be released under Calvin Harris' namesake or his Love Regenerator alias. The song could also be released under The Weeknd's banner with Harris credited as a producer, but there aren't any more details available at the moment.

Check out the content below.

