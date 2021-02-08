Watch The Weeknd's Entire Super Bowl LV Performance

Watch The Weeknd's Entire Super Bowl LV Performance

Included in his setlist was both of his collaborations with Daft Punk, "Starboy" and "I Feel It Coming."
Author:
Publish date:

The Weeknd

For many casual or non-sports fans, the Super Bowl Halftime Show is the highlight of the night. Taking the stage at this year's event was The Weeknd for one of the most talked-about performances in recent memory. This is mostly due to the fact that he made some unique artistic choices that made his fantastic performance stand out from many of the previous run-of-the-mill halftime shows. 

While some dance music fans were disappointed that Daft Punk didn't make an appearance (even though The Weeknd clearly stated that he would have no special guests...) it was nice to hear him perform his fan-favorite collaborations with the duo, "Starboy" and "I Feel It Coming." In addition to the aforementioned singles, he also selected hits like "The Hills," "Can't Feel My Face," and "Blinding Lights" to make up the rest of his 14-minute show.

You can watch The Weeknd's entire Super Bowl LV Halftime Show performance below.

FOLLOW THE WEEKND:

Facebook: facebook.com/theweeknd
Twitter: twitter.com/theweeknd
Instagram: instagram.com/theweeknd
Spotify: spoti.fi/3l8jEsz

Related

daft-punk-weeknd
NEWS

The Weeknd Announced as Super Bowl LV Halftime Headliner—Fans Call for Daft Punk Appearance

The rumor will is swirling around The Weeknd's momentous Super Bowl LV performance.

The Weeknd
NEWS

The Weeknd Will Have No Special Guests at Super Bowl Halftime Show

Some things are too good to be true.

daft punk
NEWS

Daft Punk May Appear at Super Bowl Halftime Show With The Weeknd, According to Leaked Tracklist

Ariana Grande and Kendrick Lamar are also rumored to make appearances.

daft punk
NEWS

You Can Bet On Whether Or Not Daft Punk Is Performing at the Super Bowl

MyBookie users can bet on who The Weeknd's first special guest will be.

Calvin Harris The Weeknd
MUSIC RELEASES

[WATCH] Calvin Harris and The Weeknd Drop Interdimensional Video for "Over Now"

Days after the release of their collaboration, the duo treated fans to a vibrant new video.

calvin harris weeknd
MUSIC RELEASES

Calvin Harris & The Weeknd Share Release Date and Artwork for Collaborative Single "Over Now"

In addition to the release date, the duo has shared a series of images relating to the upcoming single.

Black-and-white photo of Gesaffelstein with smoke in the background.
MUSIC RELEASES

Gesaffelstein Teases New Track, "Lost In The Fire" ft. The Weeknd

Gesaffelstein's string of The Weeknd collaborations will continue into 2019.

Calvin Harris The Weeknd
MUSIC RELEASES

Calvin Harris and The Weeknd Return to Funk with New Single "Over Now"

The new summer breakup anthem has arrived along with a neon-soaked video.