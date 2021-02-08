Watch The Weeknd's Entire Super Bowl LV Performance

For many casual or non-sports fans, the Super Bowl Halftime Show is the highlight of the night. Taking the stage at this year's event was The Weeknd for one of the most talked-about performances in recent memory. This is mostly due to the fact that he made some unique artistic choices that made his fantastic performance stand out from many of the previous run-of-the-mill halftime shows.

While some dance music fans were disappointed that Daft Punk didn't make an appearance (even though The Weeknd clearly stated that he would have no special guests...) it was nice to hear him perform his fan-favorite collaborations with the duo, "Starboy" and "I Feel It Coming." In addition to the aforementioned singles, he also selected hits like "The Hills," "Can't Feel My Face," and "Blinding Lights" to make up the rest of his 14-minute show.

You can watch The Weeknd's entire Super Bowl LV Halftime Show performance below.

