October 22, 2021
Watch the Premiere of The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia's "Moth to a Flame" Music Video

The Weeknd (via Twitter)

Publish date:

Stream the live YouTube premiere of the "Moth to a Flame" music video inside.
Author:

One of the year's most anticipated collabs is finally here.

After months of feverish speculation and teasing, The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia are now premiering "Moth to a Flame" and its official music video. The track is not only on pace to becoming one of the biggest crossover hits of 2021, but also helped inspire The Weeknd's next album, he said

You can tune into the live YouTube premiere below.

