Skip to main content
Watch Swedish House Mafia Accompany The Weeknd to a Vogue Ball In New Music Video

Watch Swedish House Mafia Accompany The Weeknd to a Vogue Ball In New Music Video

The video is set to a remixed version of "Sacrifice," which appears on The Weeknd's new "Dawn FM (Alternate World)" album.

The Weeknd (via YouTube)

The video is set to a remixed version of "Sacrifice," which appears on The Weeknd's new "Dawn FM (Alternate World)" album.

While a high school gym may not seem like the most natural setting for a club, leave it to The Weeknd to pull it off.

Complete with voguish, levitating dancers and a Michael Jackson-esque dance break, a new music video released by the chart-topping crooner is soundtracked by a remixed version of "Sacrifice," which appears on his new Dawn FM album. Remixers Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso and Steve Angello of Swedish House Mafia dramatically circle in the background as their mystifying rework swirls over the scene. Meanwhile, a moody visual filter pulls out rich color tones and adds to the video's vintage feel. 

"Sacrifice" samples Alicia Myers’ 1981 single “I Want to Thank You.” It's part of The Weeknd's new Dawn FM (Alternate World) record, which acts as a deluxe version of the critically acclaimed Dawn FM. An Agents of Time remix of "Take My Breath" also appears on the expanded album alongside The Weeknd's collab with Swedish House Mafia, "Moth To A Flame."

You can watch the new music video below.

Recommended Articles

the-weeknd-sacrifice-remix-music-video
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch Swedish House Mafia Accompany The Weeknd to a Vogue Ball In New Music Video

The video is set to a remixed version of "Sacrifice," which appears on The Weeknd's new "Dawn FM (Alternate World)" album.

5 hours ago
Carl cox
EVENTS

Skyline Festival to Bring Carl Cox, Green Velvet, Maya Jane Coles, More to Los Angeles

The two-day event in downtown L.A. will be hosted by Insomniac's Factory 93 and Day Trip brands.

6 hours ago
UZ
GEAR + TECH

Trap Music Pioneer UZ Is Remastering His Iconic Tracks and Selling Them As NFTs

Longtime fans of UZ can now purchase digitally remastered versions of UZ's early music from the golden era of SoundCloud.

6 hours ago

FOLLOW SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA:

Facebook: facebook.com/swedishhousemafia
Instagram: instagram.com/swedishhousemafia
Twitter: twitter.com/swedishousemafia
Spotify: spoti.fi/36uoBWe

FOLLOW THE WEEKND:

Facebook: facebook.com/theweeknd
Twitter: twitter.com/theweeknd
Instagram: instagram.com/theweeknd
Spotify: spoti.fi/3l8jEsz

Related

The-Weeknd-and-SHM
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch the Premiere of The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia's "Moth to a Flame" Music Video

Stream the live YouTube premiere of the "Moth to a Flame" music video inside.

swedish house mafia the weeknd
NEWS

Swedish House Mafia Share Behind-The-Scenes Glimpse Into Haunting "Moth To A Flame" Music Video

The clip also features Alexander Wessely, the director of Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd's "Moth To A Flame" music video.

the weeknd
MUSIC RELEASES

Electronic Music Pulls the Strings of The Weeknd's "Dawn FM" Album—With Production From Calvin Harris, Swedish House Mafia

Despite its escapist narrative and lovelorn motifs, at its core, "Dawn FM" was designed for dance parties.

swedish house mafia
MUSIC RELEASES

Swedish House Mafia Open Up About New Single "Lifetime": Watch the Haunting Music Video

"Lifetime," which features Ty Dolla $ign and 070 Shake, will appear on a new Swedish House Mafia album in the works.

swedish house mafia the weeknd
NEWS

The Weeknd Lists Swedish House Mafia As Inspiration for New Album, Fueling Speculation of Collab

According to The Weeknd, his next album was inspired in part by the legendary trio of Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso, and Steve Angello.

swedish house mafia the weeknd
MUSIC RELEASES

Swedish House Mafia Announce First Tour In 10 Years, Drop Long-Awaited Collab With The Weeknd

The long-awaited "Moth To A Flame" has finally arrived alongside the announcement of a massive, 44-date global tour.

swedish house mafia the weeknd
NEWS

Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd Confirm Collaboration: Listen to a Preview

Swedish House Mafia also appeared at the 2021 MTV VMAs, where they performed a medley of "It Gets Better" and "Lifetime" while teasing the unreleased collab.

swedish house mafia the weeknd
MUSIC RELEASES

A Collaboration Between Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd Could Be On the Way

A confluence of musical and business-related factors is fueling speculation that the Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia are working on music together.