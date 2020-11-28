Night Bass Drops Club-Friendly Compilation Featuring MONXX, Tony Romera, More

Night Bass Drops Club-Friendly Compilation Featuring MONXX, Tony Romera, More

Their latest compilation is filled with the contagious Night Bass energy fans know and love.
AC Slater's Night Bass imprint has been home to some incredibly memorable house music tracks since it first launched in 2014, including Wax Motif's remix of "Fly Kicks" and Phlegmatic Dogs's "Keepmastik." Today, the label has launched their fourth compilation of 2020, This Is Night Bass Vol. 11

This Is Night Bass Vol. 11 follows the same formula as the recent compilations from Night Bass. This time around, they've curated 11 brand new tracks that speak to the sound AC Slater has spent years refining. The record features a few names that fans may recognize, including Tony Romera, Dread MC, and MONXX. A handful of newcomers are also given the spotlight in this one and they truly shine. 

Although MONXX has cultivated a loyal following with his heavier, dubstep-influenced tunes, his infrequent bass house anthems have enthralled a myriad of audiences. This time around he's teamed up with DJ Q for "No Trust." Along with implementing a catchy vocal sample, the duo also hit listeners with a devastating halftime moment in the second drop. 

Oppidan contributes an impressive entry on the record as well with her tune "Back Up." Subtle melodic moments build around a catchy hook, while each minor detail floats effortlessly atop her expertly crafted bassline. The most impressive aspect is how seamless this track feels, as everything blends very naturally. 

AC Slater has already established himself as a tastemaker in the industry and these compilations serve to solidify that title. They remain a place to watch, as they always give well-deserving and rising talents a place to showcase their music. 

Listen to This Is Night Bass Vol. 11 below.

