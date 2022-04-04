Jauz Taps Rising Stars for Loaded Bite This! Compilation, "THIS IS OFF THE DEEP END VOL III"
As Jauz continues to embrace his house-laden "Off The Deep End" sets, his Bite This! imprint is doing the same. Its latest compilation, OFF THE DEEP END VOL III, has now arrived with a loaded roster of newcomers.
One of the brightest moments of the compilation comes from Belcastro and his track "Aura," as his refined chops subtly guide listeners through a vivid, pulsating soundscape enchanted by an intoxicating vocal and a four-on-the-floor beat. It embodies the theme of the comp as a whole, allowing his distinct sound to flourish while staying true to Jauz's vision.
SHARPS has whipped up another impressive tune on the EP with "What You Need." Traditionally known for his uproarious, bass-centric singles, the Seattle-born producer has taken his sound in an entirely new direction. Benasis, who was similarly once known for his hard-hitting tunes, has also shown out with an addictive house smash entitled "Very Necessary."
Listen to OFF THE DEEP END VOL III below and find the record on streaming platforms here.
