Skip to main content
Jauz Taps Rising Stars for Loaded Bite This! Compilation, "THIS IS OFF THE DEEP END VOL III"

Jauz Taps Rising Stars for Loaded Bite This! Compilation, "THIS IS OFF THE DEEP END VOL III"

Belcastro, SHARPS, Benasis, ZHOU, and more make the most of the spotlight.

Bite This!

Belcastro, SHARPS, Benasis, ZHOU, and more make the most of the spotlight.

As Jauz continues to embrace his house-laden "Off The Deep End" sets, his Bite This! imprint is doing the same. Its latest compilation, OFF THE DEEP END VOL III, has now arrived with a loaded roster of newcomers.

One of the brightest moments of the compilation comes from Belcastro and his track "Aura," as his refined chops subtly guide listeners through a vivid, pulsating soundscape enchanted by an intoxicating vocal and a four-on-the-floor beat. It embodies the theme of the comp as a whole, allowing his distinct sound to flourish while staying true to Jauz's vision.

SHARPS has whipped up another impressive tune on the EP with "What You Need." Traditionally known for his uproarious, bass-centric singles, the Seattle-born producer has taken his sound in an entirely new direction. Benasis, who was similarly once known for his hard-hitting tunes, has also shown out with an addictive house smash entitled "Very Necessary."

Listen to OFF THE DEEP END VOL III below and find the record on streaming platforms here.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

general music producer
INDUSTRY

The Changing Role of a Music Distributor in 2022

We caught up with Kevin Breuner of CD Baby to discuss the role a music distribution company plays in today's music industry.

By Clayton Durant4 hours ago
artworks-717kPMzzjUaq8B2E-ZNw8RA-t500x500
MUSIC RELEASES

Jauz Taps Rising Stars for Loaded Bite This! Compilation, "THIS IS OFF THE DEEP END VOL III"

Belcastro, SHARPS, Benasis, ZHOU, and more make the most of the spotlight.

By Niko Sani5 hours ago
Grabbitz
MUSIC RELEASES

Grabbitz Showcases Innovative Production On Genre-Bending Third Album, "Time Isn't Real"

Grabbitz has long paved his own path and this LP is another impressive step down his novel road.

By Niko Sani5 hours ago

FOLLOW BITE THIS!:

Website: heybitethis.com
Facebook: facebook.com/heybitethis
Twitter: twitter.com/heybitethis
Instagram: instagram.com/heybitethis

Related

Jauz Press Photo Airplane
MUSIC RELEASES

Bite This! Shares House Compilation Album, Jauz Presents: This Is Off The Deep End

The 10-track LP is an experimental exploration into underground house and tech house.

Jauz
MUSIC RELEASES

Jauz Flashes His Tastemaker Talent with Latest Bite This! Compilation

The compilation features 10 brand new tracks from various artists.

A color photo of DJ/producer Jauz (real name Sam Vogel) over a turquoise background.
MUSIC RELEASES

Jauz Teases "Don't Leave Me" from Upcoming Bite This! Compilation

The lead single from Jauz' upcoming label compilation arrives this week.

A color photo of DJ/producer Jauz (real name Sam Vogel) over a turquoise background.
NEWS

Jauz Reveals Tracklist of Upcoming Bite This! Compilation

Kyle Walker, i_o, Ship Wrek and others are featured on Jauz Presents: This Is Off The Deep End.

Jauz (real name Sam Vogel) first pumping with a microphone in his hand during a DJ set.
MUSIC RELEASES

Bite This! to Release Compilation, Jauz Presents: This Is Off The Deep End

Jauz has announced his label's first house and tech house compilation.

HYPRESSION Press Photo - Black Jacket and Striped Shirt
MUSIC RELEASES

HYPRESSION Releases Bass House Effort Cold Blood EP On Jauz' Bite This! Label

HYPRESSION has delivered a bass house assault on his debut Cold Blood EP following his breakthrough collaboration with Jauz, "On Fire."

Clozee-8236-couleur
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to CloZee's Eclectic, 13-Track "Muzique Vol. 1" Compilation

The compilation features music from Tripp St., il:lo, Saka, and more.

Jauz
MUSIC RELEASES

Jauz Ventures into Dangerous Waters with New EP