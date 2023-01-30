Listen to the Lead Single From Thomas Bangalter's First Post-Daft Punk Solo Album
Former Daft Punk member Thomas Bangalter has released "L’Accouchement," the first excerpt from his upcoming solo album, Mythologies.
Scheduled to release on April 7th via Erato/Warner, Mythologies is Bangalter's first album in the wake of Daft Punk's shocking split after 28 years. He announced it last week and also revealed his face for the first time in a public context—albeit as an illustration—after having never formally publicized his face as part of a music rollout.
Take a listen to Bangalter's "L’Accouchement," a cinematic and haunting track performed by the Orchestre National Bordeaux Aquitaine, below. The orchestral performance was conducted by Romain Dumas.
A press release issued to announce Mythologies noted it will "not draw on the resources of electronic music" and instead embrace "the history of orchestral ballet music in a gesture that is both personal and collaborative."
The project dates back to 2019, when choreographer Angelin Preljocaj commissioned Bangalter, who "was itching to write for a full orchestra," to compose the music for a new collaboration with the Opéra National de Bordeaux. He was eventually confirmed to score the ballet of the same name, which ran from July 1-10, 2022 at the Grand Théâtre de Bordeaux.
Fans can pre-order Mythologies and learn more here.