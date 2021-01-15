Tiësto Announces New AFTR:HRS Mix Series

"AFTR:HRS Sessions" will showcase the label's rebranding with monthly 60-minute live sets from across the world.
We knew when Tiësto wiped his Instagram clean at the end of last year that big things were on the way. Lo and behold, the dance music legend has now announced that he will be coming out with a brand new mix series called "AFTR:HRS Sessions," which will begin at the end of this month. The launch is a joint effort with the Musical Freedom team and from the looks of it, electronic music fans are in for a treat. 

This past summer AFTR:HRS began a rebrand, renewing the focus to a deeper sound of melodic house and techno. This shift included drops from Arpow, Drumstone, Space Motion, Spada, Leftwing : Kody, Tube & Berger, and Jose Amnesia, among others. The upcoming series will follow the groundwork put in place in 2020 and build on it with monthly sessions of 60-minute live sets from DJs and producers worldwide. 

"With 2021 now getting underway myself and the Musical Freedom / AFTR:HRS team wanted to give fans something to get them through the tough months ahead with the AFTR:HRS Sessions," Tiësto said in a press release. "I would describe VER:WEST as melodic house music. It’s a lot deeper and more chill and very different energy than Tiësto and hopefully that can be showcased in the upcoming AFTR:HRS releases and artists we have the pleasure of working with. It’s been a while since I’ve been able to play in front of fans but I hope that 2021 will be the year we can all get back out there at a festival together."

There's no better to kick off the series than with Tiësto himself. His "VER:WEST AFTR:HRS Mix" is now live and can be streamed below. The full lineup of the "AFTR:HRS Sessions" will be announced in the upcoming weeks. 

