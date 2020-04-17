Tiësto Teams Up with Becky Hill for "Nothing Really Matters"

Tiësto has enlisted Becky Hill for their collaborative track "Nothing Really Matters," out via Musical Freedom.

Both Tiësto and Hill are no strangers to house bangers and they've come together to form just that on "Nothing Really Matters." A groovy bassline and striking piano chords are accompanied by Hill's infectious and catchy vocals. This feel-good house track is undoubtedly something longtime fans of both Tiësto and Hill have been craving. "Nothing Really Matters" is a welcome addition to both artist's discographies and is certainly one that listeners won't be able to get enough of.

Tiësto is one of the most notable, influential, and longstanding names in modern dance music. His ever-growing collection of tunes is loaded with dance classics, including his breakout hit "Adagio For Strings," "BOOM," "Secrets" with KSHMR and VASSY, and "Jackie Chan" featuring Dzeko, Preme, and Post Malone.

FOLLOW TIËSTO:

Facebook: facebook.com/tiesto

Twitter: twitter.com/tiesto

Instagram: instagram.com/tiesto

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/tiesto