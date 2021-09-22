Watch Platinum-Certified Rapper Masked Wolf Drop Unreleased Collab With Tiësto

Tiësto has teamed up with the man behind "Astronaut in the Ocean," one of 2021's biggest sleeper hits, for a brand new collab.

It looks like Tiësto's latest crossover hit is right around the corner thanks to Masked Wolf, who recently dropped the curtain on a brand new collab with the dance music legend.

Masked Wolf is the man behind "Astronaut in the Ocean," one of the biggest radio sleeper hits in recent memory. Despite its release in 2019, the catchy hip-hop tune rose to prominence in 2021 and has been streamed over a billion times en route to a Platinum certification by the RIAA.

He took to Instagram to share a video of Tiësto debuting their brand new song live. From the sound of it, fans can expect a house-pop hybrid in the same vein as the DJ's last high-profile collab, "Don't Be Shy" with reggaetón superstar Karol G.

Check out the clip of the song's live debut below, courtesy of Masked Wolf.

