Tiësto and 7 Skies Drop Big Room/Bass House Fusion "My Frequency"

Tiësto appears to have taken 7 Skies out of his comfort zone for their recent collaboration. The latter artist's sound usually falls somewhere on the spectrum between trance and electro house, but it was melded with the bounce of bass house to result in "My Frequency."

A catchy spoken-word vocal sample hooks the listener from the onset in "My Frequency" as percussion and atmospheres build to a fever pitch. The drop alternates between big horns and sub bass-heavy wobbles, suiting it for festival main stages and warehouse showcases alike.

Tiësto (real name Tijs Verwest) needs no introduction, having risen to superstar status shortly after the turn of the millennium as a trance DJ/producer. As the EDM era of electronic music began to unfold the Dutchman adopted big room as his style of choice, going on to dabble in tangents like pop and bass house.

In roughly a decade, 7 Skies (real name David Boldini) has racked up accolades of his own. In addition to releasing music via labels like Spinnin' Records, Anjunabeats and Dim Mak, he has co-produced for the "Sounds of KSHMR" sample pack.

Stream or download "My Frequency" via Musical Freedom across platforms here.

