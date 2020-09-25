Watch Viral Comedian Casey Frey as a Dancing Zombie in Tiësto's "The Business" Music Video

As the literal nightmare that is 2020 trudges forward to the frigid winter months, we're about a month away from Halloween. With the holiday looming, the ageless Tiësto has dropped off an early Halloween treat in the form of an eerie music video for his new single, "The Business," which also serves as his highly anticipated Atlantic Records debut.

The dance music legend tapped viral comedian Casey Frey to star in the video, which was directed by Christian Breslauer and also features blossoming dancer Kyla Bullings. Frey's impressively madcap performance as a reincarnated zombie cannot be understated. He gyrates around as a sinister humanoid ghoul, doubling as a creepy contortionist who wreaks havoc in a spooky hospital hall, a diner, and a bus. His intoxicating dance interpretation is a fantastic accompaniment to the haunting sonic flair of "The Business," Tiësto's latest foray into the deeper avenues of house music.

Check out the official music video below.

