Tiësto and Charli XCX Drop Sultry Dance Anthem, "Hot In It"

Tiësto has a new album on the horizon, and his latest single has the feel of one that encapsulates its most anthemic qualities.

With its hypnotic deep house grooves, "Hot In It" is rooted in the formulaic style of a modern Tiësto dance anthem. The new track features a swaggy Charli XCX, whose sultry vocal flair is as potent as ever.

XCX's topline is an unapologetic rallying cry to instill regret in someone who took her for granted: "You won't see me beggin' for a second chance / Say I need you 'cause it don't make sense / Boy, you just lost a ten out of ten."

"I was so honored when I got the call, to be honest, because I feel like we've been in each other's ether for many, many years and nothing's ever quite happened, but I'm so happy that we waited for this song because it truly is an anthem," XCX said in an interview with Zane Lowe of Apple Music 1. "And every single one of my friends, my friends from back home in Essex, my edgy, cool friends in L.A., all ends of the spectrum, my mom, everybody wants to just party to this song... It's huge."

"I was dying to work with Charli for years and like she said, it never happened," Tiësto added, lauding XCX for taking the track "to the next level" after replacing a male vocalist on the original demo. "And every time I thought, 'No, I have something' or she sends or her team send me something and we've been so close to many times. So finally I can put you off my bucket list. It's amazing."

You can stream "Hot In It" here.

