Skip to main content
Tiësto and Deorro Collide for the First Time In Massive Single, "Savage"

Tiësto and Deorro Collide for the First Time In Massive Single, "Savage"

Tiësto and Deorro's freshly minted collaboration feels as natural as it gets.

c/o Press

Tiësto and Deorro's freshly minted collaboration feels as natural as it gets.

Tiësto and Deorro, two of the electronic music scene's most prolific hitmakers, have joined forces for the first time.

"Savage" is out now via Tiësto's venerated Musical Freedom imprint. The track is an eclectic fusion of both Tiësto and Deorro's signature sounds, with an anthemic vocal sample and stentorian synths that unite within an intoxicating, four-on-the-floor beat. The pulsing bassline and snappy percussive elements are just two of the high-flying components fans would expect in a collaboration of this magnitude.

Check out a clip of Tiësto dropping "Savage" at Ultra 2022:

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

JODA
MUSIC RELEASES

Darren Tate and Above & Beyond's Jono Grant Join Forces for Synthwave-Inspired Alias, JODA

Grant and Tate have made music together over the course of nearly two decades, but their new single "We Find Ourselves" formally marks the start of a collaborative new chapter.

By Cameron Sunkel3 hours ago
hard summer
EVENTS

Calvin Harris to Headline Debut HARD Summer Festival In Croatia

The festival is set to take place at the scenic Žnjan Beach in Split.

By Niko Sani4 hours ago
Tiësto and Deorro
MUSIC RELEASES

Tiësto and Deorro Collide for the First Time In Massive Single, "Savage"

Tiësto and Deorro's freshly minted collaboration feels as natural as it gets.

By Niko Sani5 hours ago

“Savage” is just a snapshot of what these longtime tastemakers have coming later this year. Both Deorro and Tiësto have announced albums in the works, and they are two of this year's most anticipated records from the world of electronic dance music. Tiësto's LP is due out this summer and will likely embrace the club-oriented sound we’ve recently been hearing while Deorro’s is confirmed to be a Latin-dance crossover project.

Listen to "Savage" on streaming platforms below and find the track on streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW TIËSTO:

Facebook: facebook.com/tiesto
Twitter: twitter.com/tiesto
Instagram: instagram.com/tiesto
Spotify: spoti.fi/3dVvySo

FOLLOW DEORRO:

Facebook: facebook.com/Deorro
Twitter: twitter.com/deorro
Instagram: instagram.com/deorro
Spotify: spoti.fi/2P9Ooui

Related

Tiesto
MUSIC RELEASES

Tiësto Returns as VER:WEST With Dreamy Single "Elements Of A New Life"

After a year off, Tiësto's side project is back in business.

Tiesto - Club Life Radio / SiriusXM
MUSIC RELEASES

Tiësto Drops Bouncy House Heater "Tomorrow (feat. 433)"

Longtime fans of Tiësto will certainly be ready to ride the wave of "Tomorrow."

MUSIC RELEASES

Tiësto Teams Up with Becky Hill for "Nothing Really Matters"

The single arrives on Tiësto's own Musical Freedom banner.

maxresdefault
MUSIC RELEASES

Deorro Taps Elvis Crespo and IAmChino for Latin-Dance Crossover Single "Napoleona"

This marks the fourth single from Deorro's forthcoming album.

Deorro, LÚA
MUSIC RELEASES

Deorro Teams Up With LÚA on Spanish-Language Single "Si Tú No Estás Aquí"

This is the second single from Deorro's forthcoming album “ORRO.”

Tiesto Dennon
MUSIC RELEASES

Jubël Taps Tiësto for Vibrant Remix of "Dancing In The Moonlight"

Tiësto's Midas touch is at work yet again.

p01qhglr
MUSIC RELEASES

Tiësto and John Christian Reunite On Latest Club Track "Can You Feel It"

Tiësto and John Christian are the kings of the club.

timmy-trumpet-press-2019-billboard-1548
MUSIC RELEASES

Timmy Trumpet Gives Deorro's "All This Time" a Bouncy Remix

Timmy Trumpet has had a busy 2019.