Tiësto and Karol G Team Up for Easygoing Summer Anthem, "Don't Be Shy"

The collaboration was a match made it heaven, with each artist seeking out the other at the same exact time.

"Is it love or lust?" Karol G questions on her new track with EDM powerhouse producer Tiësto.

While the new single, "Don't Be Shy," doesn't seem to find a solution to this age-old dilemma, it does manage to find a tantalizing middle ground between the distinctive flavors of its collaborators. Featuring bouncy bass beats, lusty vocals and a floor-bounding dance drop, this one is headed straight to top of the set list for Tiësto's packed fall tour schedule.

Surprisingly, "Don't Be Shy" is the first time Tiësto has ever worked with a Latin artist, according to a recent interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1.

It's also Karol G's first time singing in English. The musician, who won the Latin Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 2018, broke into the industry when she was only 14 years old on Colombia's version of The X Factor. "I feel like right now, it’s the perfect time to experiment, expanding and conquering a different audience," she said in a press release.

The interview with Lowe also revealed that this dream team of a pairing was anything but accidental. In fact, it was more like fate.

"I told them, my team, like, 'Hey, I really want to do something with Tiësto,'" Karol G told Lowe. "And then my team texts me back like, 'Hey, he was thinking about you too for something and he already sent a song.'"

"I always liked her voice and I wanted to work with some different artists, and we just sent her the song to see what she thought of it," Tiësto added. "She recorded the vocal and it sounded incredible. It made a huge difference."

"Don't Be Shy," out today via Atlantic Records, comes paired with an original music video by in-demand director Christian Breslauer, whose body of work includes "The Business" by Tiësto, "INDUSTRY BABY" by Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow, and "Streets" by Doja Cat. Shot in Miami with both Karol G and Tiësto, the video also includes an appearance from comedian and tech house producer Blake Webber.

FOLLOW TIËSTO:

Facebook: facebook.com/tiesto

Twitter: twitter.com/tiesto

Instagram: instagram.com/tiesto

Spotify: spoti.fi/3dVvySo

FOLLOW KAROL G:

Facebook: facebook.com/karolgoficial

Twitter: twitter.com/karolg

Instagram: instagram.com/karolg

Spotify: spoti.fi/3sasz0g