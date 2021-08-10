Listen to a Preview of Tiësto's Single With Reggaeton Superstar Karol G, "Don't Be Shy"
Two of the most popular artists in electronic and reggaeton music, respectively, have joined forces for what sounds like a global hit.
Tiësto has announced his next high-profile collaborator, and it's one of the most streamed artists on the planet.

Colombian singer-songwriter and Latin Grammy winner Karol G will appear on the dance music legend's new single "Don't Be Shy," which will hit streaming platforms this Thursday, August 12th. Karol G is a world-renowned crossover artist and member of Spotify's billion stream club, thanks to her global smash "Tusa" with Nicki Minaj. 

When two of the most popular artists in electronic and reggaeton music, respectively, join forces for a surefire hit, you'd expect a blend of both genres. However, they've gone the slap house route here, opting for a sound in the vein of Imanbek and Topic. The rise of slap house has been a meteoric one in both EDM and the mainstream pop scene, and it only seems to be growing as more and more major artists adopt it.

Fans can pre-save "Don't Be Shy" here and check out a preview below.

caverns
EVENTS

Kayzo Is DJing a Halloween Show In an Underground Cave in Tennessee

EDM fans can rave in a cave for Halloween 2021 thanks to a special subterranean show at The Caverns.

234681546_1205318916584717_8439136011489613332_n
MUSIC RELEASES

key-feature-aesthetic-design-pc
GEAR + TECH

Giveaway: Enter to Win the Highly Customizable DDJ-FLX6 Controller From Pioneer DJ

The controller features cutting-edge Merge FX technology, giving DJss greater transition variability than ever before.

