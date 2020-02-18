Tiësto Drops Remix of Halsey Single, "You Should Be Sad"

Tiësto has returned with a heartfelt remix of Halsey's "You should be sad" just in time for festival season.

The remix arrives a month following Halsey's third album release, titled Manic. The effort featured radio singles "Without Me" and "Graveyard," both released in 2019. The third single, "You should be sad," came forth a week prior to the album's full release.

The downtempo original received a shot in the arm from Tiësto (real name Tijs Verwest), transforming it into an energizing, festival-ready anthem. Leaning on the original's horn-driven instrumentation, Verwest didn't hesitate to reshape the melody, giving the brass-style leads an uplifting tone in the process.

Verwest's remix comes shortly following the release of two originals thus far in 2020. The superstar producer kicked off his year with the chill house original "Blue" featuring Stevie Appleton followed by the 7 Skies-assisted "My Frequency" shortly thereafter.

Verwest is on the road with his next festival stop scheduled for EDC Mexico on February 29th.

