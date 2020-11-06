Tiësto Unveils House Rework of Joel Corry and MNEK's Global Hit "Head & Heart"

Joel Corry and MNEK dropped one of the hottest tracks of the summer when they unveiled "Head & Heart." The single has gone on to be reworked by David Guetta (under his Jack Back alias) and was even recently covered by Sam Smith during their BBC Radio 1 "Live Lounge" performance. Now, it's time for Tiësto to take a swing at it, bringing his mainstage expertise to the intoxicating track.

The original pop-centric stylings of the single remain intact, but the dance music legend brings a classic house edge to the production. The tempo is cranked up, creating the perfect setting to ignite an impromptu dance party. The catchy vocals reimagined with this beat will be stuck in your head all weekend long.

Tiësto has been on a remix roll these last few weeks. He recently unveiled his vibrant rendition of Jubël's "Dancing In The Moonlight," breathing new life into a two-year-old track. Fans have a lot to look forward to from the esteemed producer and DJ, who is currently working on a new album.

You can stream and download Tiësto's "Head & Heart" remix across all platforms here.

