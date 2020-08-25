Tiësto Shares New "Summer Sessions" Playlist on Amazon Music

Just in time for the final month of summer is a brand new Amazon Music "Summer Sessions" playlist from Tiësto. The mainstay Dutch DJ and producer has put together two-and-a-half hours of his favorite music to help close out the hottest season of the year.

Included in his playlist is music from himself, Oliver Heldens, Jayda G, David Guetta and Morten, Saint Jhn, and many more. Also featured is an Amazon-exclusive remix from Ummet Ozcan of his track "Tomorrow" featuring 433.

Throughout the summer, the online retail giant has been using their music branch to release playlists from some of dance music's leading acts. Late last month, they recruited the help of Disclosure for a five-hour collection. In addition to the young duo, fans can enjoy playlists from Martin Garrix, Calvin Harris as Love Regenerator, Idris Elba, and SOFI TUKKER, among others.

Tiësto's Amazon Music "Summer Sessions playlist" is out now. You can stream the entire 44-track compilation and exclusive remix below.

