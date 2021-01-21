Round 2: Tiësto Taps Ty Dolla $ign for Stunning "The Business Part II"

Round 2: Tiësto Taps Ty Dolla $ign for Stunning "The Business Part II"

Paired with the typically heart-pumping production of Tiësto, the addition of Ty Dolla $ign's vocals make for a must-listen.
Author:
Publish date:

Ramona Rosales, Nabil Elderkin

There are not many ways to level up Tiësto's smash hit "The Business," but he somehow found a way. The dance music vet has tapped none other than Ty Dolla $ign to reimagine the track for 2021 and take it into the stratosphere.

Akin to chocolate mousse and satin sheets, the sultry "The Business Part II" contains all the sizzling sonics of Tiësto's original. However, Dolla $ign's contributions cannot be understated, as he reimagines the refrain from "The Business" and injects it with his own signature R&B vocal flair. Paired with the typically heart-pumping production of Tiësto, who hasn't lost a step whatsoever at the age of 52, the track is a bona fide must-listen for dance music fans.

Considering how much Dolla $ign did here, it's fair to wonder why he wasn't featured on the song in the first place. The Grammy Award-nominated superstar was grateful for a chance to collaborate with Tiësto on the 2021 revamp. "We got one!" Dolla $ign said in a press release. "Thankful for being a part of this legendary moment. Always been a fan of Tiësto."

"The worldwide response to 'The Business' has been incredible. There is nothing better than combining diverse sounds and genres to create something truly special and Ty’s smooth R&B vocals really takes this track to the next level," added Tiësto. “I have always been a huge fan of Ty’s work… he’s an exceptional talent and I am thrilled we got to collab on this."

You can listen to "The Business Part II" on streaming platforms here and watch the zombie-themed music video featuring viral comedian Casey Frey here.

FOLLOW TIËSTO:

Facebook: facebook.com/tiesto
Twitter: twitter.com/tiesto
Instagram: instagram.com/tiesto
Spotify: spoti.fi/3dVvySo

FOLLOW TY DOLLA $IGN:

Facebook: facebook.com/tydollasign
Instagram: instagram.com/tydollasign
Twitter: twitter.com/tydollasign
Spotify: spoti.fi/3c1nrWy

Related

Skrillex, Boys Noize, and Ty Dolla $ign
MUSIC RELEASES

Skrillex, Boys Noize, and Ty Dolla $ign Release House Single "Midnight Hour"

Skrillex, Boys Noize, and Ty Dolla $ign go house on their latest single.

Skrillex, TroyBoi, Ludmilla, Lan, and Ty Dolla $ign
MUSIC RELEASES

Skrillex and TroyBoi Announce Upcoming Track with Ludmilla, Lan, and Ty Dolla $ign

Skrillex and TroyBoi are set to release another huge collaboration featuring Ludmilla, Lan, and Ty Dolla $ign.

ty dolla sign
MUSIC RELEASES

Ty Dolla $ign Drops Kid Cudi Collaboration "Temptations" Produced by Skrillex and Hit-Boy

James Blake also contributed to the single, which is featured on Dolla $ign's new album "Featuring Ty Dolla $ign."

Lykke Li x Skrillex x Ty Dolla Sign
MUSIC RELEASES

Lykke Li Teams Up with Skrillex and Ty Dolla $ign for "two nights part ii"

Her upcoming EP drops later this month.

Screen Shot 2020-10-28 at 11.53.12 AM
EVENTS

Watch Skrillex Join Ty Dolla $ign for Scintillating "Tiny Desk" Live Performance

Skrillex joined Dolla $ign for a remarkable live set as part of NPR Music's renowned concert series.

Skrillex Live Banner
MUSIC RELEASES

Skrillex, Boys Noize’s and Ty Dolla $ign's “Midnight Hour” Gets 4 Energizing Remixes

Skrillex, Boyz Noise and Ty Dollar $ign’s Midnight Hour (The Remixes) is out now.

imageedit_4_9690314813
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch Viral Comedian Casey Frey as a Dancing Zombie in Tiësto's "The Business" Music Video

An early Halloween treat.

Skrillex, Ty Dolla $ign, Ant Clemons, Virtual Riot
MUSIC RELEASES

Skrillex, Ty Dolla $ign, Ant Clemons, and Virtual Riot Call for Change in Tribute Track

The new track features a vocal sample from Nia Miranda's viral footage of the Los Angeles protests.