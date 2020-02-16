Tiësto Plays Three Unreleased Avicii Tracks in Latest Club Life Mix

Tiësto shocked the dance music world with a massive surprise midway through the latest entry in his Tiësto's Club Life mix series. In episode 672, he dropped three unreleased songs from the late Avicii.

Before unveiling the new track, Tiësto (real name Tijs Verwest) spoke a bit on their background. He said that multiple fans of the late artist worked together to obtain the songs, and they eventually ended up in his hands. After explaining how he obtained them, he then showed his respect for Avicii (real name Tim Bergling). In his own words: "All the tracks show you what an innovative and creative producer Tim was."

The track names and collaborators have also been uncovered in the leaks. All three are collaborations with artists Bergling teamed up with in the past. The titles are "I Wanna Be Free" featuring Aloe Blacc, "We Burn" (Working Title) featuring Sandro Cavazza, and the Heavy D & The Boyz-sampled "Now That We Found Love" featuring Wyclef Jean.

You can listen to the entire mix below. The tribute to Avicii starts at around 32:30. At the time of writing, there is no word on whether or not the trio of tracks from the late Swedish superstar will be officially released.

H/T: Your EDM

