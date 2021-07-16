Tiësto Returns as VER:WEST With Dreamy Single "Elements Of A New Life"
Publish date:

Tiësto Returns as VER:WEST With Dreamy Single "Elements Of A New Life"

After a year off, Tiësto's side project is back in business.
Author:
After a year off, Tiësto's side project is back in business.

A year after releasing the first single from Tiësto's VER:WEST side project, the dance music legend has returned with a fresh track on his Musical Freedom imprint. 

"Elements Of A New Life" reinforces the techno-focused sound Tiësto promised when debuting VER:WEST. Embracing a more melancholic feel, the tune plays into subtleties while simultaneously showing off his undeniable talents as a producer. The hypnotic bassline fuses effortlessly with fluttery sonic elements, showcasing a nuanced arrangement.

Though VER:WEST is still a fresh name for most, Tiësto has done plenty to leave his mark under the alias in a short amount of time. Last year, he released the projcetc's debut single "5 Seconds Before Sunrise" just days before his momentous performance at Tomorrowland Around The World. 

Listen to "Elements Of A New Life" below and find it on streaming platforms here

Recommended Articles

VLXqzEmb
MUSIC RELEASES

SM1LO, Aiden Jude and Pat C Drop Slap House Tune "Touch Me"

Avian Haviv features on this cover of "Touch Me," the 2001 progressive house hit by Rui da Silva and Cassandra Fox.

eric prydz
MUSIC RELEASES

Eric Prydz Revives Tonja Holma Alias for Highly Anticipated Single "All Night": Listen

Eric Prydz last released under his Tonja Holma alias in 2017.

deadmau5 & Lights Leah Sems
MUSIC RELEASES

deadmau5 and Lights Reunite for Anthemic Single "When The Summer Dies": Listen

deadmau5 is crowdsourcing footage for the music video and offering free lifetime passes to all deadmau5 events in return.

FOLLOW VER:WEST:

Facebook: facebook.com/VERWESTmusic
Twitter: twitter.com/verwest
Instagram: instagram.com/verwest
Spotify: spoti.fi/3hHLk7S

Related

Tiesto-HD-Tiesto-Wallpaper-Black-and-White-Arms-Raised-Live
MUSIC RELEASES

Tiësto Debuts VER:WEST Alias with "5 Seconds Before Sunrise"

The future looks bright for Tiësto's VER:WEST project.

Tiesto-HD-Tiesto-Wallpaper-Black-and-White-Arms-Raised-Live
EVENTS

Kiss 2020 Goodbye With "Tiësto & Friends NYE Party" Virtual Show

Get down to sets by Tiësto, KREAM, Moksi, and more.

Tiesto - Club Life Radio / SiriusXM
MUSIC RELEASES

Tiësto Drops Bouncy House Heater "Tomorrow (feat. 433)"

Longtime fans of Tiësto will certainly be ready to ride the wave of "Tomorrow."

MUSIC RELEASES

Tiësto Teams Up with Becky Hill for "Nothing Really Matters"

The single arrives on Tiësto's own Musical Freedom banner.

Tiesto-HD-Tiesto-Wallpaper-Black-and-White-Arms-Raised-Live
NEWS

Tiësto to Debut VER:WEST Side Project at Tomorrowland Around the World

The Dutch EDM veteran will be premiering his new alias at the digital festival later this month.

Tiesto-HD-Tiesto-Wallpaper-Black-and-White-Arms-Raised-Live
EVENTS

Tiësto Debuts VER:WEST Side Project at Tomorrowland Around the World

Fans got to experience Tiësto's first-ever VER:WEST set during this weekend's virtual event.

p01qhglr
MUSIC RELEASES

Tiësto and John Christian Reunite On Latest Club Track "Can You Feel It"

Tiësto and John Christian are the kings of the club.

MIZE
MUSIC RELEASES

Mize Returns to Wakaan With Wobbly Single "Refraction"

Mize is back with yet another mind-melting tune.