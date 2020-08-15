Tiësto and Vintage Culture's New Single "Coffee" Is an Instant Energizer

Tiësto and Vintage Culture have just the "pick me up" needed to cruise through late weekend nights with their brand new collaboration "Coffee (Give Me Something)."

The new single is fueled by pitched down vocal hooks and bubbling melodies capable of commanding a club dance floor. As the track builds, the vocal hook repeats in an earnest request to "keep me up like coffee" as the song breaks out into a stimulating sequence like a metaphorical "shot in the arm." It's the type of offering to bring listeners to their feet as an entrancing set of descending melodic riffs provide the perfect gateway to getting lost in the moment entirely.

Falling in a similar creative vein to his recent singles "God Is a Dancer" and "Lose You," Tiësto's latest is a tempered approach to commercial house that seeks to get stuck in your head. It's a playing field that Vintage Culture knows well, and the Brazilian producer hasn't hesitated to get the track out there in a hurry, incorporating the newly minted "Coffee" into some of his recent livestreamed sets during quarantine.

