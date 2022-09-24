Skip to main content
Tiësto Remixes Tiga's Techno Classic "Mind Dimension" for the Modern Dancefloor

Tiësto Remixes Tiga's Techno Classic "Mind Dimension" for the Modern Dancefloor

Tenured electronic music fans are certain to recognize the hook of Tiga's 2009 classic.

c/o Summerburst

Tenured electronic music fans are certain to recognize the hook of Tiga's 2009 classic.

Tiësto is bringing his far-reaching club appeal to an early 2000's techno classic. 

Taking on Tiga's "Mind Dimension," Tiësto refreshes the acid-infused production of the 2009 track, adding energizing drums and a dancefloor-dominating groove into the mix.

The hook of Tiga's singalong classic is likely to appear instantly recognizable to tenured electronic music fans, but recently the song has seen a resurgence in popularity after multiple high-profile producers tried their hand at remixing it. 

Tiësto's version is sure to have the club full on edge as he takes his time building up anticipation in the track's opening bars with ethereal vocal swells and tense risers. At its tipping point, the Dutch superstar drops a metallic lead and fleshes out the arrangement with ominous techno synths fit for giving fans a second wind during his late-night sets. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

daft punk
FEATURES

How a Long-Running Daft Punk Prank at Burning Man Found New Life With RÜFÜS DU SOL

The "Daft Punk at the Trash Fence" prank mutated into something entirely different.

By Leah McClure
BYOR
MUSIC RELEASES

BYOR Drops "Flavour," a Stimulating Single Fit for the Dancefloor

"Flavor" arrives by way of Tiësto's Musical Freedom imprint.

By Carlie Belbin
white claw
Lifestyle

White Claw Expands Nightlife Blueprint With 30 Club Events

In partnership with The Warehouse Project, White Claw is teaming up with venues that "champion music genres such as techno, disco and house."

By Cameron Sunkel

From the playfully melodic arpeggiated fanfare of Ben Sterling's take to Kölsch's recent rework featuring gritty low-end basslines, "Mind Dimension" hasn't ceased to continue earning new fans, even in 2022. And Tiësto's contribution marks yet another welcome addition.

You can find his remix on streaming platforms here.

Follow Tiga:

Facebook: facebook.com/officialtiga
Twitter: twitter.com/Tiga
Instagram: instagram.com/tiga
Spotify: spoti.fi/2BN2Ghr

Follow Tiësto:

Facebook: facebook.com/tiesto
Twitter: twitter.com/tiesto
Instagram: instagram.com/tiesto
Spotify: spoti.fi/3dVvySo

Related

pjimage (22)
MUSIC RELEASES

Tiësto Drops Remix of Halsey Single, "You Should Be Sad"

Tiësto has reworked a cut from Halsey's third album.

acraze tiesto
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Tiësto's Intoxicating Remix of ACRAZE's Breakout Hit, "Do It To It"

Tiësto has infused his distinct sound into one of the biggest house tracks in recent memory.

Tiesto - Club Life Radio / SiriusXM
MUSIC RELEASES

Tiësto Drops Bouncy House Heater "Tomorrow (feat. 433)"

Longtime fans of Tiësto will certainly be ready to ride the wave of "Tomorrow."

tiesto ben platt
MUSIC RELEASES

Broadway and EDM Collide in Tiësto's Remix of Ben Platt's "Imagine": Listen

The anthemic rework is a cheerful arrangement of bright sound design and soaring chords fit for an outdoor main stage.

The Matrix 4 Ressurections
MUSIC RELEASES

"The Matrix Resurrections" Composers Release Orchestral Techno Remix of "Neo and Trinity Theme"

The lead single precludes the full release of the film's soundtrack on December 17th.

KANDY_MILKSHAKE-8387_preview
MUSIC RELEASES

KANDY Remixes Classic "Milkshake" Song [Premiere]

KANDY travels fans back in time with his latest remix of "Milkshake" by Kelis.

Tiesto Dennon
MUSIC RELEASES

Tiësto and Justin Caruso Top off Together EP with New Collaboration

The track comes as the latest in Tiësto's EP, Together.

pjimage (14)
MUSIC RELEASES

Tiësto Teams Up With U.K. Pop Songstress Mabel on "God Is A Dancer"

Tiësto and Mabel teamed up on a feelgood single "God Is A Dancer."