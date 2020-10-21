Listen to Mike Tyson's Dance Music Debut in Tiki Lau's New Single, "Mike Tyson" [Premiere]

Mike Tyson has held many titles, but today he may be claiming another as the first professional fighter with a dance music feature.

As it turns out, Iron Mike was in need of some fresh walkout music for his highly anticipated return to the ring—an upcoming exhibition fight against Roy Jones Jr.— and the heavyweight champion turned to Tiki Lau to make it happen. The indie-electro duo has unveiled "Mike Tyson," an uninhibited trap anthem named after the legendary fighter himself that's sure to shore up his energy in a hurry.

Check out the single below, exclusively on EDM.com.

Tyson lays down an incendiary vocal boasting of being the "most destructive fighter to ever live," which rings true when you have 44 knockouts under your belt. Tiki Lau takes Tyson's effort to the next level with a frenetic lead layered on top of thunderous 808s. Adrenaline runs high as the duo pour more fuel on the track with the addition of a quick-cutting trap synth that rolls into the next verse.

There's a long runway for growth for the burgeoning tandem, but Tiki Lau have already accomplished a lot in 2020. With a mission to release one single a month, their latest effort, "Mike Tyson," sees the duo taking to dance music's heavier flavors compared to the bright, island-inspired works released earlier in the year.

Mike Tyson is set to take on Jones Jr. on November 28th, 2020.

