Here is a Time Travel-Themed Electronic Music Album for Charity, "Whorl Clock"

All proceeds from Bandcamp will go towards Doctors Without Borders.
Three Eyed Cat Records, a charity electronic label out of the UK, has unveiled their inaugural release. They have kicked things off with Whorl Clock, a compilation album that revolves around the central theme of time travel. The result is a collection that will take the listeners on a sonic journey, outside of the confounds of our homes into a fantastical world contrived by the album's music producers.

The record's 12 tracks vary from topics of past, present, and future to the more obscure, deriving sounds from clocks, dinosaurs, time machines, and the big bang. Artists featured on the compilation include Chorus 1986, S A Z A R, Endless Wires, and Creepy Pizza, among others.

As if the wacky synths and bass wasn't enough, the album was created for altruistic purposes. All proceeds that Three Eyed Cat Records earn from Bandcamp will be donated to Doctors Without Borders. The money will help support the international medical humanitarian organization, which works in more than 65 countries around the world to save people’s lives in conflict zones, natural disasters and epidemics. Click here to learn more.

You can check out "Whorl Clock" in full here.

