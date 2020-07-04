When ZHU and Tinashe released their hit track "ONLY," it was clear these two had undeniable chemistry in the studio. The enigmatic producer is back to reinforce that point with his new remix of Tinashe's "Die a Little Bit" featuring South London rapper Ms Banks. This is only ZHU's second release of the year, both of which include the illustrious R&B songstress.

The original already felt as if ZHU was working behind the scenes with that dark, downtempo beat. In the remix, he actually dials up the tempo a bit, adding in dark drops with his signature ominous synth and piano work. The result is the ultimate late-night underground house track to get you moving this weekend.

From the looks of the social post below, we could also be receiving a stunning new solo video of Tinashe to accompany the official remix.

You can listen to ZHU's "Die a Little Bit" remix in full below.

