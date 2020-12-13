Tinie Tempah Shares Studio Footage of Upcoming Collaboration With Martin Garrix

Martin Garrix is gearing up for a new release with one of the UK's biggest hip-hop artists.

As teased on Instagram by Tinie Tempah, the duo is set to release new music next year. Before the Story post's 24-hour expiration, a popular fan page dedicated to the Dutch EDM star was able to secure a screen recording of the clip and share it for those who might have missed out.

While the clip is short, you can see both artists in the studio and hear a brief snippet of the track. It's hard to tell what the song will sound like due to how small the teaser is, but the announcement alone has left fans excited and clamoring for more. As you may remember, earlier in the week, Garrix revealed that he would be playing "so much unreleased music" during his Tomorrowland New Year's Eve virtual festival performance.

At the time of writing, it's unclear what the title or release date for Tinie Tempah and Martin Garrix's unreleased collaboration will be. While the post didn't reveal much, the caption reads "2021 music," so fans can safely expect the track sometime next year.

