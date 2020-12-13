Tinie Tempah Shares Studio Footage of Upcoming Collaboration With Martin Garrix

Tinie Tempah Shares Studio Footage of Upcoming Collaboration With Martin Garrix

The hip-hop star shared a short clip of himself in the studio with Martin Garrix and revealed it would be released sometime in 2021.
Author:
Publish date:

Martin Garrix is gearing up for a new release with one of the UK's biggest hip-hop artists.

As teased on Instagram by Tinie Tempah, the duo is set to release new music next year. Before the Story post's 24-hour expiration, a popular fan page dedicated to the Dutch EDM star was able to secure a screen recording of the clip and share it for those who might have missed out.

While the clip is short, you can see both artists in the studio and hear a brief snippet of the track. It's hard to tell what the song will sound like due to how small the teaser is, but the announcement alone has left fans excited and clamoring for more. As you may remember, earlier in the week, Garrix revealed that he would be playing "so much unreleased music" during his Tomorrowland New Year's Eve virtual festival performance.

At the time of writing, it's unclear what the title or release date for Tinie Tempah and Martin Garrix's unreleased collaboration will be. While the post didn't reveal much, the caption reads "2021 music," so fans can safely expect the track sometime next year.

FOLLOW MARTIN GARRIX:

Facebook: facebook.com/martin.garrix
Twitter: twitter.com/martingarrix
Instagram: instagram.com/martingarrix
Spotify: spoti.fi/2YszVxQ

FOLLOW TINIE TEMPAH:

Facebook: facebook.com/tinieofficial
Twitter: twitter.com/tinie
Instagram: instagram.com/tiniegram
Spotify: spoti.fi/3ndMb0t

Related

martin garrix
NEWS

Martin Garrix Drops 8 IDs During Tomorrowland Around the World Performance

Garrix's STMPD RCRDS imprint shared clips of the eight IDs and challenged fans to identify them.

A photo of Dutch DJ/producer Martin Garrix (real name Martijn Garritsen) during a performance with fire in the background.
MUSIC RELEASES

Martin Garrix Shares Blinders Collab, "Breach," from Upcoming EP

Martin Garrix and Blinders unveil the first of five main stage weapons.

martin garrix
MUSIC RELEASES

Martin Garrix Debuts New John Martin Collab During Live Stream

During a recent livestream, Martin Garrix shared snippets of the vocals and instrumental for an unreleased track.

martin garrix
MUSIC RELEASES

Martin Garrix Announces JRM Collab "These Are The Times"

Martin Garrix has revealed the official release date of his collaboration with JRM.

Martin Garrix and Zedd
MUSIC RELEASES

Zedd Hints at Collaboration with Martin Garrix

A collaboration between these two would be insane.

Martin Garrix Elderbrook
MUSIC RELEASES

Martin Garrix Previews New Ytram Collaboration with Elderbrook

The new single is titled "Fire" and is set to release this Friday on STMPD RCRDS.

Martin Garrix 2020
MUSIC RELEASES

Martin Garrix is in the Studio with Bastille and Tom Martin

Another mainstream crossover appears to be on the way from Martin Garrix.

martin garrix
MUSIC RELEASES

Martin Garrix Announces Year-End Remix EP

Martin Garrix is set to release a remix EP covering each of the songs he dropped in 2019.