Tisoki Pays Tribute to UK Roots on Debut Album "01953"
Publish date:

Tisoki Pays Tribute to UK Roots on Debut Album "01953"

Tisoki has fearlessly embraced a forward-thinking sound to lead his project into the future.
Author:
Tisoki has fearlessly embraced a forward-thinking sound to lead his project into the future.

After weeks of teasing his debut album, including the release of singles "HOLD ON ME" and "SENSITIVE," Tisoki has finally unveiled 01953 via Monstercat

In his latest endeavor, Tisoki has taken a more introspective approach that was inspired by his time in quarantine. Instead of writing earth-shattering, festival-ready tunes, he's created a thoughtful story that gives fans a taste of his upbringing in Wymondham, UK. 

Tisoki's diverse skill set is on full display throughout 01953. He expertly shifts between moodier, melancholic tracks to hard-hitting bangers, subverting expectations over and over again. His UK roots shine bright on the 10-track LP, as elements of old-school dubstep, grime, and garage are infused within various tracks and each given their moment. 

"FAKE IT" with joegarratt is one of the most impactful songs on 01953. Tisoki has masterfully infused a laid-back track with his signature glitchy sound, while jogarratt provides his typically stunning vocals. "COMEDOWN" is a similarly enticing offering, as an untamed beat blends flawlessly with smooth verses.

Recommended Articles

MV5BODcwNTMyNjEtMTVlMi00ODk2LTg0NTEtZTA3YzQ4NGI1MGZkXkEyXkFqcGdeQXVyNzQwMzAwNTI@._V1_
FEATURES

DCUP Shares Firsthand Success Story Behind Creation of "We No Speak Americano"

The song's iconic saxophone hook, originally positioned in the outro, nearly became an afterthought.

Tisoki
MUSIC RELEASES

Tisoki Pays Tribute to UK Roots on Debut Album "01953"

Tisoki has fearlessly embraced a forward-thinking sound to lead his project into the future.

Sam Feldt
MUSIC RELEASES

Sam Feldt and Lateshift Connect on Summertime Stunner "The Riddle"

"The Riddle" is yet another uplifting anthem from the Heartfeldt Records head.

Listen to 01953 in full below.

Not only has Tisoki proven himself to be a hitmaker, but he's proven that his experimental projects can shine just as bright. Each track on 01953 is unique in its own way, giving this entire album plenty of replayability. If this latest project is any indication of what Tisoki's future holds, then we can't wait to see what he brings next. 

Find 01953 on all streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW TISOKI:

Facebook: facebook.com/Tisoki
Twitter: twitter.com/tisoki
Instagram: instagram.com/tisoki
Spotify: spoti.fi/3aPC9zj

Related

Tisoki and Charity Vance
MUSIC RELEASES

Tisoki Taps Charity Vance for "SENSITIVE," First Single From Upcoming Debut Album

Tisoki and Charity Vance's natural connection makes this a single fans can't miss.

Tisoki Press Banner
MUSIC RELEASES

Tisoki Pays Homage to Old School Dubstep on New Single "Hold On Me"

"Hold On Me" is the second single from Tisoki's debut album.

dabow (2)
MUSIC RELEASES

Dabow Drops Forward-Thinking Debut Album "Weird Music of All Kinds"

The unique fusion of trap and Latin makes this LP a must-listen.

Crankdat_&_Tisoki_-_Wobble
MUSIC RELEASES

Crankdat and Tisoki Make Us "Wobble"

wobbledly wobbledy wop

Vindata
MUSIC RELEASES

Vindata Radiate Authenticity On Debut Album "...With Opened Eyes": Listen

Their album arrives alongside a visualizer for the lead track "Skin (I Give In To You)."

Tisoki Press Banner
MUSIC RELEASES

Enter the Depths of the Underworld with Tisoki’s Music Video for “Evil As Hell”

Tisoki gives fans a chilling visual experience with the music video for his new single, “Evil As Hell.”

Cheat Codes
MUSIC RELEASES

Cheat Codes Arrive With a Fresh Fusion of Pop and Electronic on Debut Album "HELLRAISERS, Part 1"

Their album features collaborations with the likes of Tinashe, Bryce Vine, Au/Ra, and more.

Tisoki & WATGOOD - Relate (Dim Mak Records)
MUSIC RELEASES

Tisoki and Watgood Share Haunting Music Video for "Relate" [Premiere]

Tisoki gears up for his EDC Las Vegas 2019 performance with a brand new music video for his Dim Mak collaboration with Watgood.