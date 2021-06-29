Tisoki Pays Homage to Old School Dubstep on New Single "Hold On Me"

"Hold On Me" is the second single from Tisoki's debut album.

Tisoki is making himself heard as live music makes its return around the globe. Last month, he delivered "SENSITIVE" alongside Charity Vance, a collaboration that served as the first single from his forthcoming album 01953. Today he's returned by way of Monstercat for "Hold On Me," the second track from his debut LP.

Although "Hold On Me" adopts a wildly different feel than "SENSITIVE," the UK producer has retained his refined, wobbly sound. The tune pays homage to the old-school dubstep Tisoki grew up listening to. He fearlessly embraces rumbling low ends and enthralling vocal samples, summoning nostalgia while simultaneously introducing modern elements.

As of now, Tisoki has yet to announce a release date for 01953. With his recent release schedule, however, fans should expect an update on the project in the near future.

Find "Hold On Me" on all streaming platforms here.

